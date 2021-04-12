Reading Time: 2 minutes

Children’s TV series Blue Peter is encouraging viewers to go meat-free to fight the climate crisis.

The show has launched a new initiative called Climate Heroes, which challenges participants to take on eco-friendly tasks.

Meat-free pledge

There are three separate pledges, which includes requests. such as ‘Sort the rubbish recycling at home carefully’ and ‘Save water by turning off the taps when you brush your teeth. Using less water gives plants and trees more to drink’.

If children stick to the pledges for at least two weeks, they can apply for a green version of the iconic Blue Peter badge.

Moreover, participants can become a ‘Supersized Climate. Hero’ by taking on an extra pledge.

This includes switching off all lights and devices when leaving the classroom, swapping disposable plastic bottles for reusable water bottles, and choosing a ‘couple of’ meat-free meals during the challenge.

“The Blue Peter Climate Heroes calculation works out the difference between eating vegetarian and meat based meals over two weeks,” the initiative’s site reads.

“It compares the carbon footprint of one red meat and one chicken dish with two vegetarian dishes and it suggests you swap four meals across two weeks. Maybe at school lunches where vegetarian meals can be an option.”

Blue Peter controversy

The pro-vegetarian pledge, which was repeated on-screen by presenter Mwaksy Mudenda, has sparked controversy online – most notably from Welsh farmer Gareth Wyn Jones.

According to the Daily Mail, he said: “I’m very disappointed as a farmer and a father as well. They are saying don’t eat meat, which is just a sweeping statement.”

However, the meat-free pledge was praised by many – including the former CEO of ISPCA Dr. Andrew Kelly.

He wrote: “[And] yet its OK for usual propaganda supporting meat-eating? The best thing anyone can do for the environment is to reduce meat consumption.”

You can find out more about the Blue Peter Climate Heroes pledge here