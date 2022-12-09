Piers Morgan’s Anti-Veganism Is So Predictable, This Activist Made A Game Out Of It On Live TV

Piers Morgan was surprised with a game of “Vegan Bingo” on his talk show earlier this week.

Animal Rebellion spokesperson Nathan McGovern appeared on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss the group’s recent protest at a high-end steakhouse in London.

Morgan started off the interview by saying although he “doesn’t like vegans very much,” he still doesn’t go into vegan restaurants to protest. He then asked McGovern: “Why do you do that to meat-eaters?”

To this, McGovern said: “Well Piers you’ve started on an absolute blinder today. I’ve actually brought a little game with me.” He then presented a piece of card and explained that the game was called “Piers Morgan Vegan Bingo.”

The next question Morgan asked that featured on the card was: “Do you drink almond milk?”. Morgan often puts this question to vegans, as it’s based on the widespread belief that almonds have a comparable environmental impact to meat. This theory stems from the fact that almond farming is water intensive. Studies have shown, however, that they still require considerably less water than beef.

Morgan later said McGovern was a “hypocrite” like “Harry and Meghan.” This prompted McGovern to tick off the “Meghan Markle” section on the card.

Morgan was handed a steak at the end of the interview, allowing McGovern to tick off yet another box.

Animal Rebellion An activist from Animal Rebellion played this game of Vegan Bingo with Piers Morgan

Animal Rebellion protests

Animal Rebellion is an animal and environmental justice group, which organizes a number of peaceful protests across the UK. It is urging the government to move toward a plant-based future, and re-wild land currently used for animal agriculture.

On December 3, eight of its supporters staged a sit-in at Nusr-Et, a high-end steak restaurant owned by Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gökçe).

The restaurant sells steaks for up to £1,450. Animal Rebellion states that many menu items contain foods with the largest carbon and land-use footprints.

This isn’t the first time Animal Rebellion has been invited on Piers Morgan’s show to discuss its protests. Earlier this year, Morgan ate a Big Mac in front of spokesperon Orla Coghlan. She was on the show to be interviewed about the disruption of dairy across the UK.

Speaking about the latest appearance, McGovern told Plant Based News (PBN): “I knew before appearing on Piers’ show that the likelihood of being taken seriously or having a proper conversation about the climate and animal emergencies was very low.

“Previously, my friend Orla, a children’s nurse, was bullied and interrupted by Piers Morgan. It’s no secret that certain topics were going to come up so I decided to play into the joke and make a game out of it, in a way that’s got a lot of people talking about those critical issues.”