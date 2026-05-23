Vegan Strong Powerlifter Wins ‘Best Lifter’ 8 Months After Giving Birth

Katya Gorbacheva, a Vegan Strong PlantBuilt athlete, was just named “Best Lifter” at Moscow Lights Powerlifting Competition.

Gorbacheva gave a “flawless performance” at the Russian Powerlifting Federation event just eight months after giving birth.

Read more: Two Vegan Bodybuilders Just Took First At An OCB Spring Naturals Competition

In April, Gorbacheva competed in the Moscow Lights 76kg women’s open weight class, where she took first place. The powerlifting event featured more than 600 athletes overall and 182 women in the raw full-power division.

Gorbacheva was also named Best Lifter among all raw female competitors and lifted a total of 476kg, setting a new personal record. She squatted 176kg, bench pressed 105kg (+10kg personal record), and deadlifted 195kg (+5kg personal record).

“This performance is about more than competition,” Gorbacheva said in a statement sent to Plant Based News (PBN). “It’s about redefining what’s possible for women in sport, especially mothers returning to elite competition.”

Gorbacheva has been training with Alexei Bakhirev, whose guidance has reportedly contributed to her rapid return to powerlifting. “The female body is amazing! We can create life only to come back stronger,” Gorbacheva told Great Vegan Athletes.

Read more: ‘I’m Vegan And A Nationally Qualified Powerlifter – Here’s What I Eat In A Day’

‘Why would I eat a pig? Why would anyone?’

Gorbacheva previously told PBN that she gets all the protein she needs from tofu, seitan, and meat alternatives. Her diet is also packed with fruits, vegetables, and grains, including buckwheat, which is a good source of lysine and arginine.

While she initially went vegan for health reasons, Gorbacheva told PBN at the time that she is also “a huge environmentalist, and the ethical part makes sense.” She added, “I wouldn’t eat my dog. Why would I eat a pig? Why would anyone?”

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