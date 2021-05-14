Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which has been rescheduled due to COVID-19, is facing calls to go vegan.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee is being urged to offer athletes and audience members exclusively plant-based food.

Vegan charity PETA made the request following an investigation into a chicken farm belonging to ISE Foods.

The Japanese egg producer is currently certified to sell eggs at the Olympic games – despite the ‘rampant abuse and horrifying neglect’ that has been exposed by whistleblower footage.

‘Clean protein’

Ingrid Newkirk is the President of PETA. She said: “PETA’s exposé is more evidence that cruelty is always involved when animals are raised factory-style.

“The Olympics should not serve the world’s top athletes or anyone else eggs from filthy vendors when vegan protein options that are clean, healthful, and animal-friendly are available.”

Olympics urged to go vegan

The 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, is also under pressure to go vegan to reach its sustainability targets.

“If the Olympics want to go for the gold in sustainability, they’ll go vegan,” Newkirk added.

“PETA is ready to help the 2028 Games slash their carbon footprint, support Los Angeles’ booming vegan dining scene, and protect athletes’ health, animals, and the Earth by dishing up delicious plant-powered meals.”

Moreover, a slew of team USA athletes are calling on the Olympic and Paralympic Committee (UOPC) to stop promoting dairy.

Silver medalist Dotsie Bausch wrote an open letter to the body – highlighting how lactose intolerance disproportionately affects people of color.

She wrote: “The promotion of unhealthy cow’s milk to Team USA athletes and to the public is unacceptable. And, is another example of the USOPC’s willful disregard for the wellbeing of those it’s entrusted to protect.”