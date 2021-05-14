Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African cricket commentator and former England international player Kevin Pietersen has plugged Seaspiracy to his fans.

The award-winning batsman took to Twitter after watching the Netflix hit documentary – which is significantly changing public attitudes on seafood and fishing.

Kevin Pietersen

“The same is going on in the oceans as it is on land,” Pietersen told his 3.7 million followers.

“Greed, corruption, and downright evilness just carries on and on and on… Poor fish and animals! We really are ruining our own existence!”

The post garnered more than 1,500 likes and a slew of comments from fans. One social media user wrote: “When I saw the documentary I couldn’t finish it in one day because it was so horrific and painful to watch – it took me three days to complete… Humans have failed Mother Earth.”

Seaspiracy petition

Following on from the film’s roaring success, Seaspiracy directors Ali and Lucy Tabrizi have created a petition to help protect the oceans.

Moreover, at the time of writing, the petition has garnered a staggering 633,285 signatures. It calls for the creation of more ‘no-catch’ zones. If successful, they will be instated in ‘at least’ 30 percent of waters around the UK.

“Unless we act now we will live to see the death of the oceans,” the petition reads. “And, our children will never know the wonder and beauty of our once thriving blue planet.

“Seaspiracy has exposed the truth, but we can’t fix this on our own. Now we need action, and that’s where you come in. Together we can change this.”

You can sign the Seaspiracy petition here