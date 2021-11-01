Reading Time: < 1 minute

Diana Taurasi – an American pro basketball player and vegan – has been named the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)’s greatest player of all time (GOAT).

Taurasi, a guard for the Phoenix Mercury, recently played her fourth WNBA Finals series. To celebrate its 25th season, WNBA held a ‘Vote for the GOAT’ campaign. Fans could vote from September 5 to 19.

The 39-year-old athlete, who has been on the court for 17 years, received the award before the game commenced.

“This well-deserved recognition reflects her sustained excellence on the court and her leading role in advancing the WNBA and women’s basketball and being a role model for young athletes everywhere,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, per ESPN.

Additionally, the sports organization ranked Taurasi as ESPN’s No.1 all-time player.

“The opportunity to honor [Taurasi] is yet another special moment in celebration of our historic 25th season,” Engelbert added.

Vegan athlete Diana Taurasi

Taurasi went vegan around 2015, according to a 2018 interview with Women Fitness. “I think it is something I have really benefited from,” the basketball pro said.

“Just staying away from foods that cause a lot of inflammation, fats and sugars that everyone knows are obviously a little counterproductive if you eat large amounts of them.”

“As I have gotten older and as I have gotten more into the information part of food, diet, exercise, different methods of therapy, and working out, the more things you try, you are bound to find something that works for you,” she later said.

Taurasi’s plant-based diet appears to be working so far. Since she’s been vegan, the star athlete has secured two more Olympic gold medals – bringing her total up to a record-breaking five.