The 8 Best Vegan Cookbooks For 2024

Veganism is more than just a diet; it’s a lifestyle choice that is becoming increasingly popular around the world. As demand grows for plant-based recipes that are not only nutritious but also flavorful and satisfying, vegan cookbooks have risen to the occasion, providing a variety of options for every taste and preference.

These culinary guides celebrate the abundance of vegetables, fruits, grains, and legumes available to vegans — showing that vegan cooking can be diverse and delicious without relying on animal products.

Choosing the right vegan cookbook can transform your cooking routine, whether you’re a long-time vegan or new to plant-based eating. The best vegan cookbooks provide a variety of recipes, from quick and simple dishes to more elaborate meals.

A good cookbook also ensures that there is something for every skill level and time constraint. They often go beyond just recipes, offering tips for vegan substitutions, pantry essentials, and nutritional advice to help readers understand the principles of vegan cooking.

When looking for a vegan cookbook, consider factors such as the type of cuisine, the complexity of the recipes, and the nutritional balance. A good cookbook should include a mix of recipes that appeal to different dietary needs and preferences, including gluten-free, soy-free, or nut-free options.

Moreover, high-quality images, clear instructions, and additional information on sourcing uncommon ingredients can greatly enhance the cooking experience. Be sure to keep this in mind when choosing the best vegan cookbook for you.

Top Vegan Cookbooks

We’ve gathered a collection of the best vegan cookbooks that cater to a diverse range of tastes and skill levels. Whether you’re new to plant-based cooking or a seasoned vegan chef, these books offer a range of recipes to inspire your culinary journey. From quick and easy meals to gourmet dishes, these cookbooks provide all the tools you need to prepare delicious and compassionate cuisine.

America's Test Kitchen This cookbook features a wide range of recipes

This cookbook is ideal for those who crave variety and innovative recipes.

Pros

Packed with a diverse range of recipes

Clear instructions coupled with nutritional information

Covers how to use new plant-based options such as Impossible and Beyond Meat

Cons

The paperback cover can be prone to damage in transit

With fewer images on certain pages, the book can be text-heavy and potentially overwhelming for some readers

Upon flipping through its pages, it’s clear that The Complete Plant-Based ATK Cookbook makes the experience of cooking without meat easy. You’ll find 500 recipes, each offering a new perspective on vegan cuisine. From the aroma of fresh herbs to the sizzle of a stir-fry, its guidance in the kitchen will be a game changer for anyone.

Navigating our way through the chapters, we encountered everything from quick weeknight dinners to how-to recipes such as making your own vegan pesto. You may be fond of the coffee cake, sizzling Saigon crepes, or the shiitake ramen as well. And that’s just a few of the 500 recipes available.

What’s more, the inclusion of a nutritional breakdown at the back is beneficial for those mindful of their diet. While the surplus of text may daunt the uninitiated home chef, it features a wealth of culinary wisdom.

Even so, we did note that the delicate nature of the paperback edition could suffer damage with rough handling. The Complete Plant-Based ATK Cookbook remains a treasured resource on our bookshelf, guiding us toward wholesome and delightful vegan meals.

Mango Publishing New to veganism? This cookbook would be a great place to start

This cookbook is great for anyone looking to explore a variety of vegan and gluten-free recipes that promise both simplicity and flavor.

Pros

Recipes are straightforward and practical for everyday cooking

Includes a diversity of dishes that are flavor-focused and satisfying

High quality photos complement each recipe, offering visual inspiration

Cons

It may not be the best cookbook for those very experienced in the kitchen

The hardcover format is preferable as the text on the digital edition may be difficult to read

Opening Simple and Delicious Vegan by ElaVegan, you’ll be greeted by a plethora of mouthwatering images. Flipping through the pages, the clear instructions made it easy to kickstart your cooking adventure without hesitation.

It’s refreshing to see a vegan cookbook that emphasizes familiar comfort foods, repurposed to fit a plant-based and gluten-free diet without sacrificing flavor. Some of our top picks from the cookbook include the white bean dip, the fudgy chocolate cookies, and the black bean quesadillas.

While using the cookbook, we felt encouraged by the accessibility of the ingredients. The recipes didn’t send us on a wild goose chase for obscure items — a relief for those of us who juggle busy schedules but still prioritize home-cooked meals. Additionally, having tried a few recipes, we found the dishes not only lived up to their tasty promises but also introduced us to new flavors that we now can’t do without.

We can confidently say that it’s a solid choice for anyone with a love for vegan cooking, especially if you’re just starting. This book is an effective guide that helps navigate the sometimes overwhelming landscape of vegan cuisine with ease, making it a valuable addition to our culinary collection. Its recipes have earned a spot in our meal rotation, and we look forward to trying them all.

This cookbook shows you how to cook a wide range of recipes from the African continent, and it’s a wonderful addition to any kitchen.

Pros

The book offers insights into plant-based cuisines of 13 African countries

It has inviting images of recipes with interesting twists on standard vegan dishes

The recipes are straightforward and simple

Cons

The recipes don’t feature nutritional information, which some people like to have in a cookbook

Some of the recipes contain generous amounts of oil which may not suit every diet

We absolutely loved this cookbook, and think it’s ideal for vegans and plant-based enthusiasts who are interested in discovering healthy plant-based recipes based on African cuisine. With 70 recipes from 13 different African countries, you’ll be taken on a tour of flavorful, healthy, and naturally plant-based dishes.

You’ll be delighted by the variety of mains, rice dishes, sauces, snacks, desserts, and drinks. Try the cassava tabbouleh, the Bobotie (South African casserole), and the coconut and lemongrass muffins. In regards to the layout of the cookbook, we enjoyed how simple the instructions and ingredients were.

You’ll also enjoy the additional information such as the prep and cook times as well as the servings per dish. The recipes are paired with high-quality images that give clear direction on how the dishes should look.

The hardcover of the book is also a plus as it’s visually appealing and sturdy making it great for frequent use and display.

All in all, Vegan Africa is a great cookbook to have in your collection.

Avery The Korean Vegan cookbook is absolutely beautiful

This cookbook will be a hit with people who love Korean food and want to make vegan versions of Korean staples.

Pros

The introduction is highly informative and explains each staple ingredient in Korean cooking in detail

Each recipe is paired with stunning visuals of the dish as well as snapshots of main ingredients littered throughout the book

Many of the recipes are from scratch and show readers how to make base ingredients for Korean cooking

Cons

Some of the ingredients are inaccessible if you do not have a Korean grocery store nearby.

Recipes do not have metric measurements which may leave cooks feeling less confident about achieving the correct result.

When we got our hands on The Korean Vegan Cookbook, we were excited to find that not only does this cookbook have recipes of delicious vegan Korean meals, but it also shows you how to make key ingredients from scratch. It’s clear that the aim of this cookbook is to teach readers the building blocks of Korean cuisine in a plant-based package.

You’ll learn how to make vegan versions of key ingredients as you read. We particularly liked the mushroom dashi and vegetable broth, and sauces like the Korean BBQ sauce and the “fishy” sauce. When it comes to choosing our favorite recipes from this cookbook you can’t go wrong with the Korean pear slaw, the pecan paht pie, and the power bowl.

As for the ease of use, the recipes are easy enough to follow, though they lack metric measurements which may deter newer cooks. Each recipe offers information regarding the quantity the recipe makes, the difficulty of each recipe, as well as possible allergens. We found those tidbits incredibly helpful when choosing which dishes we wanted to make.

The hardcover book is sturdy and is filled with glossy pages full of high quality images of the dishes mentioned as well as ingredients used in said dishes. One gripe would be the size of the font and the color of the text in some sections, which can be difficult to read.

Overall, The Korean Vegan Cookbook would make a great addition to your bookshelf if you’re passionate about Korean cuisine and love the flavors in a plant-based format.

America's Test Kitchen

This cookbook is a valuable resource for anyone looking to expand their vegan recipe repertoire, with approachable and delicious recipes that are sure to impress.

Pros

Recipes cater to all skill levels, with clear instructions

The cookbook provides scientific insights into plant-based ingredients

The book offers a wide variety of meal options, from breakfast to desserts

Cons

Recipe pages can be overwhelming to read due to dense paragraphs

A few recipes may be complex for absolute beginners

After a careful examination of this cookbook, it’s evident that Vegan for Everybody caters to both new and longterm vegans alike. The recipes are incredibly varied, offering taste explosions from breakfast through to dinner, and have been tested rigorously to ensure satisfying results.

The inclusion of tips and a scientific approach to vegan cooking makes this book stand out. Our understanding of plant-based ingredients has deepened, and it’s refreshing to see the “why” behind cooking processes—something that’s often missed in standard recipes.

Here’s what we recommend from the large array of recipes: the banana bread, the Baja-style cauliflower tacos, the fettuccine alfredo, and the chocolate cake, to name a few. This book is not just a collection of recipes but a toolkit for anyone eager to embrace a plant-based diet without missing out on flavor and substance.

Viva! Everyone Can Cook Vegan comes from vegan organization Viva!

We think this cookbook is ideal for cooks of all skill levels looking to follow simple, straightforward, yet flavorful recipes.

Pros

The cookbook has an easy-to-read layout and straightforward instructions that are great for beginners

Each recipe has a clearly marked level of difficulty to make choosing meals easier

The book has gorgeous glossy photos for each recipe to guide and entice readers

Cons

Experienced cooks may already be familiar with some of the recipes

The paperback cover may be prone to damage with frequent use

After reading Everybody Can Cook Vegan, it was evident that this cookbook was made with simplicity in mind. The 100 recipes provided in the book offer a range of plant-based creations, from known favorites and staples to new and creative takes on classic dishes.

Some of the highlights were the sticky toffee pudding, the Prosecco fondue, and the chickpea and mango curry, to name a few. We especially appreciated the focus on how the recipes were incredibly straightforward and not fussy.

An additional benefit to an easy-to-read layout was the large and high-quality images that showcased each recipe. From smoothies to mains to cakes and even snacks, Everyone Can Cook Vegan offers a versatile range of meals home cooks can make, often with ingredients straight from the pantry.

Each recipe highlighted the preparation and cooking time as well as the level of difficulty for each dish, which was undoubtedly a pleasant inclusion. These inclusions may help you when planning meals for the week, especially if you don’t have all day to cook.

This cookbook allows you to not only plan meals in advance, helping you keep the grocery shopping easy, but it also introduces you to new dishes from across the globe. If you’re a beginner or even starting out on your vegan journey, this book may provide the inspiration to jazz up meals and help you transform cooking from a mundane task into a tasty pursuit.

Clarkson Potter Make plant-based takes on iconic dishes with this cookbook

If you’re aiming to add some delicious and family-friendly recipes to your weekly dinner rotation, this is the cookbook for you.

Pros

Recipes cater to family-sized portions, making them great for meals together

The book fosters an easy transition for newcomers to veganism

Offers innovative twists on classic dishes, appealing to various palates

Cons

A few recipes may require more prep time

Those well-versed in vegan cooking might find some recipes less innovative

In our experience, Unbelievably Vegan lives up to its name by delivering an array of recipes that can surprise even the staunchest meat-eaters with their flavor and texture. The first thing to adore about this cookbook is how the portion sizes accommodate family meals, ensuring there’s enough to satisfy everyone at the table.

The transition to a vegan lifestyle can be daunting, but the guidance provided by this cookbook will make the switch much smoother for you. The variety in the recipes—from hearty entrees to decadent desserts—keeps our meals exciting and new.

Foodies will love the Creole and Peurto Rican twists that pay homage to the author’s roots. Try the chili con chili, jerk-spiced lentils with coconut rice and mango salsa, and the banana pudding to spice things up.

While some of the dishes can be a bit of a project, the extra effort always pays off in taste. However, do keep in mind that you might need to plan ahead, as not all ingredients might be in your usual stock.

For those just starting their vegan journey or seeking to infuse new life into their vegan meal prep, this book has been a valuable kitchen companion. Yet, for the vegan veterans among us, some recipes might not seem as groundbreaking, considering the wealth of options out there. Overall, the pros definitely outweigh the cons, with the book providing plenty of culinary inspiration.

Hatherleigh Press This vegan cookbook is great for beginners

We find this cookbook to be an invaluable resource for anyone looking to explore the benefits of a plant-based diet with fuss-free recipes.

Pros

Every recipe comes with a corresponding picture, eliminating guesswork

QR codes included for video tutorials add a modern, interactive touch

The recipes cater to various dietary needs like oil-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free

Cons

Some ingredients may be unexpected or surprising, which can be a challenge for beginner vegans

The focus on simplicity might disappoint those looking for gourmet vegan recipes

Having recently tried Easy Plant-Based Recipes, we understand the appeal. The range of recipes is quite impressive, and they’re all rooted in accessible, whole-food, plant-based cooking — a book for anyone, especially those new to veganism. The instructions are clear, so you won’t find yourself second-guessing at any step.

When we embarked on making dishes from the book, the QR codes linking to videos felt like having a personal cooking guide. This interactive feature bridges the gap for those of us who benefit from visual learning. We recommend you make the caramel apple cake, roasted potato salad, and lentil flatbread for a taste of the delicious gems featured in this cookbook.

Diving into the variety of meals, we appreciate how the book accommodates different dietary requirements. Whether you’re oil-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, or low-sodium, this cookbook has got you covered. However, it’s essential to mention that while the simplicity of the recipes is ideal for beginners, someone more experienced in the kitchen might desire more complexity and challenge.

Additionally, while having a plethora of healthy options is exciting, some of the ingredients listed in the recipes may be unfamiliar and potentially daunting if you’re not well-acquainted with plant-based fare.

In summary, we highly recommend Easy Plant-Based Recipes for anyone eager to embark on a plant-based journey or expand their vegan cookbook collection. The book’s approachable and user-friendly format scores high on our list, making it a delightful addition to our kitchen repertoire.

Ten Speed Press This book shows you how to make vegan versions of pantry staples

We think this cookbook is a must-have for anyone looking to master vegan home cooking and expand their kitchen skills.

Pros

Loaded with a variety of recipes

Focuses on making staples from scratch

Easy-to-follow instructions

Cons

Some ingredients might be hard to find

Recipes may require time investment

Adjustments are needed for non-U.S. readers

After spending some time with The Homemade Vegan Pantry, it’s clear that it’s more than just a cookbook; it’s a guide to transforming your kitchen habits. The insight into creating vegan staples—such as dairy-free cheeses, vegan condiments, and plant-based meats—is invaluable. These foundational recipes not only augment any dish but also contribute to a sustainable lifestyle by cutting down on packaged goods.

The layout of the book promotes a seamless cooking experience. Each recipe is laid out with clarity, making it simple to follow. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned chef, the directions are easy to understand and replicate. The tips and tricks sprinkled throughout the pages have been particularly helpful and will allow you to improve your culinary techniques.

We appreciate the focus on whole foods and the push towards self-reliance in the kitchen. Preparing a batch of the “Unribs” showcased not just the potential for plant-based alternatives to satisfy meat cravings but also how simple it can be. Not to mention, the plethora of from-scratch condiments you can make with ease, from classic eggless mayo to fig and lavender jam.

The book even shows its readers how to prepare milk alternatives such as cashew milk and oil-free melty “mozzarella”. Knowing exactly what goes into your food is empowering and aligns perfectly with the vegan ethos of mindful eating.

The only slight hitch has been sourcing some of the more unique ingredients, which may not be readily available at local stores. It’s also worth noting that those outside of the United States might have to adjust certain measurements or substitute ingredients based on availability. Despite this, the benefits and pleasures of crafting your own vegan staples from scratch cannot be overstated.

Buying Guide

Assess Your Cooking Level

When looking for the best vegan cookbook, it’s important to consider your cooking proficiency. Are we beginners, intermediate cooks, or seasoned chefs? Look for books that match your skill level, as some might be more complex with advanced techniques, while others guide you step-by-step through basic recipes.

Dietary Restrictions and Preferences

You must also consider any additional dietary restrictions or preferences you have, such as gluten-free, nut-free, or soy-free options. Vegan cookbooks that categorize recipes according to these considerations make it easier to choose meals suited to your needs.

Recipe Variety

A good vegan cookbook should offer a wide range of recipes. You should look for a mix that includes:

Breakfasts

Lunches

Dinners

Snacks

Desserts

This variety will keep our meals interesting and ensure that you have options for every occasion.

Nutritional Information

It’s useful to know the nutritional content of the dishes you plan to make. A cookbook with detailed nutritional information can be invaluable.

Layout and Photography

The book’s layout affects how easy the recipes are to follow. You’ll likely prefer books with:

Clear instructions: Step-by-step guidance that’s easy to follow.

Step-by-step guidance that’s easy to follow. High-quality photos: Pictures that show the expected outcome of the recipes.

Pictures that show the expected outcome of the recipes. Readable fonts: Legible typefaces and font sizes.

Reader Reviews

Lastly, it’s wise to consult reader reviews for unbiased opinions on the usability and success of the recipes provided. Look for patterns in reviews that might indicate the reliability and overall quality of the cookbook.

