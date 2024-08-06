X
Another UK Council Has Gone Plant-Based

Eight UK councils have now opted to go plant-based

Activists from Plant Based Councils in West Yorkshire Plant-Based Councils has had another victory - Media Credit: Plant-Based Councils

Calderdale Council in West Yorkshire has become the eighth council in England to adopt fully plant-based menus for council events. The council cabinet voted unanimously for the motion, which Green Councilor Elaine Hey described as “hugely symbolic” and “a significant act of climate leadership.”

All food served at future council meetings and catered events will be vegan. Labour councilor Scott Patient, who tabled the motion, told the BBC it was more inclusive for the council’s “really diverse workforce.” He also expects it will help cut costs, as a “fairly significant amount of money” had been saved in May serving a vegan buffet for the new mayor.

Calderdale Council declared a Climate Emergency in 2019 and aims to be a net zero local authority and borough by 2038. Its Climate Action Plan includes implementing measures including “low carbon food policies.” Promoting plant-based diets will be part of a planned local Food Strategy.

Acting in accordance with climate science

A person eating a vegan burger
Adobe Stock A number of UK councils are switching to plant-based catering

Calderdale’s decision comes shortly after North Devon District Council voted against a plant-based motion after protests from animal farmers. The motion called for the council to support local farmers to move towards production of more sustainable plant-based produce.

“It’s disappointing to see councilors bow to the status quo instead of acknowledging the scientific consensus,” Michaela Andrews, a campaigner with Plant Based Councils, said of the decision.

In the UK, 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, with animal farming responsible for about 62 percent of that. According to the government’s Climate Change Committee (CCC), British people need to eat 20 percent less meat and dairy by 2030 to reach the country’s emissions targets.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

