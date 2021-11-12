Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new all-vegan streaming TV network is here, and it’s poised to make a splash in mainstream media, all while driving the vegan movement forward.

Called UnChainedTV, the platform features plant-based cooking shows, documentaries, talk shows, and breaking news. Films and TV series are also on offer – including thrillers, and adventure and conservation content – as well as music videos by vegan artists. The best part? It’s all free.

‘UnChained TV’

It comes as global streaming rates reach an all-time high, with more people seeking out engaging, thought-provoking content from the comfort of their homes. And simultaneously, the public’s interest in sustainable and compassionate lifestyles continues to grow.

UnChained TV unites these concepts, working to usher in a new era of cruelty-free, plant-based living.

“We give viewers thought-provoking content they cannot get on mainstream television networks. We offer solutions to the world’s leading problems: the climate crisis, deforestation, wildlife extinction, human hunger and human disease,” said the network’s founder Jane Velez-Mitchell.

“People who click on UnChainedTV get a window into a life-changing transformation.”

Velez-Mitchell is no stranger to the television industry. An award-winning journalist, she has worked inside mainstream media newsrooms for decades, including in New York and Los Angeles. She was a host of her own on CNN Headline News (HLN) for six years.

Velez-Mitchell wants to bring similar content to UnChainedTV, too.

“We have the capacity to go LIVE and have a whole slate of shows just like any mainstream cable TV network, like CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News. That’s the next step as we grow our vegan network,” the entrepreneur told Plant Based News.

“Having worked in national cable television, as well as syndicated TV and local news, I know how a network runs and grows and we are going to make that happen for this lifesaving information. The technology is in place and that’s the most challenging part. So, now we are ready to roll,” she continued, adding that they’re building the “vegan CNN.”

Viewers are ‘hungry for solutions’

Velez-Mitchell believes people are ready for change, but are denied access to the information that might inspire it.

“People are seeing the consequence of our broken food system first-hand and they’re hungry for solutions because it’s not hypothetical anymore,” she explained. “But, they’re not getting those solutions on mainstream cable networks that are beholden to their big advertisers, like fast food and Big Pharma.”

“Meanwhile, the wildfires, the drought, the extreme weather… it’s already happening to the viewers, along with a health care crisis and the potential of food shortages,” she continued.

UnChainedTV aims to act as a springboard for planet-positive, animal-friendly action, arming the masses with the knowledge that’s often hidden away.

“We offer solutions to these multiplying problems with engaging infotainment. Given that COP26 organizers have been widely condemned for serving meat, we now have the mandate to say… Here’s how you do it. Learn how easy it is to go plant-based. Let’s do this!” Velez-Mitchell said.

UnChained TV is available across a wide range of platforms.

What’s on?

Breaking news

“We’re not just going to be streaming documentaries and cooking shows,” Velez-Mitchell explained. “We will be doing breaking news on a daily basis.”

And the platform is already delivering. UnChainedTV’s COP26 correspondent has a breaking news report on Extinction Rebellion’s powerful Die-In at Glasgow. “We cover issues ignored by mainstream television networks, like the hypocrisy of serving meat at a climate summit,” the company explains.

UnChainedTV’s COP26 coverage can be found in the Featured and News section.

Cooking shows

Also hot off the press, is the latest season of the platform’s own award-winning plant-based cooking show, New Day New Chef. The TV series features vegan chef and entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, the owner of dairy-free cheese brand Miyoko’s Creamery.

The 20 new episodes will include appearances from the world’s top vegan chefs, such as Matthew Kenney, Chef AJ, Chef Babette Davis, The Spork Sisters, Mario Fabbri, Mollie Englehart, Ron Russell, Angela Means Kaaya, and Certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis.

Velez-Mitchell hosts the cooking shows alongside various plant-based celebrities. These include NBA star John Salley, Olympian Dotsie bausch, Star Trek actor Gianna Simone, America’s Next Top Model’s Katie Cleary, and CSI’s Jorja Fox.

This plant-based cooking show features a wealth of vegan celebrities. Credit: New Day, New Chef

SpongeBob SquarePants’ Lori Alan, Downton Abbey’s Lesley Nichol, Dynasty’s Elaine Hendrix, Lost’s Emilie de Ravin, and Beverly Hills 90210’s Christine Elise join in throughout the series, along with Generation Gap’s Marco Antonio Regil, Annabelle Comes Home star Katie Sarife, punk rocker Otep, Vanderpump Rules’ Billie Lee, country musician Simone Reyes, and food blogger Audrey Dunham.

Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish and Finneas’ mother, hosts a season of the show too, featuring Baird’s own vegan food distribution charity.

Iconic vegan films

Those tuning into UnChained TV will be able to watch classic vegan movies, including Earthlings, Countdown to Year Zero, The Invisible Vegan, and Vegucated. But also newer releases, such as There Was a Killing.

Viewers can find profiles on some of the world’s most successful vegan business leaders, as well as profiles on the fittest and fastest plant-powered athletes out there.

UnChained TV is available as a free app on iPhone or Android. It’s also available via Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, the Apple TV device, AndroidTV, and LG Smart TVs with webOS.

Visit UnChainedTV.com for the list with links, and more information.



* This is a paid-for advertorial.