Evanna Lynch and Dr Melanie Joy The new podcast is available to listen to now - Media Credit: Plant Based News / Evanna Lynch / Melanie Joy
Culture Headlines Media

Evanna Lynch And Dr. Melanie Joy Explore Mental Health And Activism In New Podcast

The 'Harry Potter' star and best-selling author will welcome a number of celebrity guests on new podcast Just Beings

By

2 Minutes Read

Evanna Lynch has described her new podcast as a discussion of “the balance between mental wellness and social change.”

The actor is best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. She is hosting Just Beings alongside author and social psychologist Dr. Melanie Joy. 

With each guest, they discuss how to “shift our thinking.” They look at how to create a more compassionate world for people, animals, and the planet, while also improving our personal lives and relationships in the process.

Speaking to Plant Based News (PBN), Lynch said: “For so many years I always saw my activism and my mental health as two very separate worlds I had to manage discreetly.”

“I was either going deeply inwards working on myself or I was avidly campaigning for animal rights and vegan causes, and I felt constantly guilty when I was spending too much time on one of those things at the expense of the other.”

She started to notice that her environment often reflected a poor mental state. She added: “That got me to thinking about how to be an effective advocate for the issues I care about. I need to embrace my mental health practices as a core part of those efforts.”

Evanna Lynch and Dr. Melanie Joy’s animal advocacy

Lynch went vegan in 2013 after reading “Eating Animals” by Jonathan Safron Foer. She said the book caused her to “think deeply about humankind’s broken relationship with animals and my own part in upholding the status quo of humans as superior beings.”

Dr. Joy is known for coining the term “carnism” in her book “Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows.” 

Carnism is defined as a prevailing ideology that supports the use and consumption of animal products. Joy stopped eating meat in 1989 after a contaminated hamburger landed her in hospital. 

She told PBN: “When I started learning about my new diet, I was shocked to discover the extent of harm to animals caused by animal agriculture. I realized I could never knowingly participate in such an atrocity against animals again.”

How to listen to the Just Beings’ podcast

Just Beings is released weekly on Tuesdays. Lynch and Dr. Joy have so far chatted to model Lily Cole and psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais.

Future guests include Joanne Molinaro of The Korean Vegan and Dave and Steve Flynn of The Happy Pear. Lynch’s Harry Potter co-star Bonnie Wright is also set to appear.

Listen to the podcast here.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

dr melanie joy Evanna Lynch Podcasts
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Two beagles behind a wire cage
Activism
heading/latest

trending

Two beagles behind a wire cage Activism
Joe Biden gives a speech at Cop27 Environment
COP27: UN Climate Change Conference To Feature Plant-Based Advocates For The First Time
Greggs' new vegan southern fried chicken baguette Food
New At Greggs: Vegan Southern Fried Chicken And Dairy-Free Bean And Cheese Toasties
Text reading "Eating Our Way to Extinction" beside a skull with the Earth inside it Culture
Here’s Where To Watch ‘Eating Our Way To Extinction’ For Free Online
A beekeeper lifts a beehive out of a wooden box, as bees fly around Culture
Is Honey Vegan, And Is It Ethical? The Not-So-Sweet Truth
European Court of Human Rights website in browser with company logo Culture
UK Gov Taken To Court For Concealing Public Health Risks Of Factory Farming
Grilled vegan tuna steak on a plate beside a box of Current Foods tuna, with an ocean blue background Dinner
This Vegan Tuna Steak (With Asian Sesame Crusts) Is The Ultimate Crowdpleaser
milk fridge in a supermarket Activism
Why Animal Rebellion Is Aiming To Clear Supermarket Shelves Of Dairy This September
Cowboy rounding up cattle in Texas Environment
Texas Drought Leads To Increase In Cows Being Slaughtered
A leopard in a tree Activism
Nearly 70% of South Africans Oppose Trophy Hunting
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x