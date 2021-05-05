Reading Time: < 1 minute

The producer of Seaspiracy is urging POTUS Joe Biden to revoke an ‘environmentally destructive’ fish farm order.

Acclaimed filmmaker Kip Andersen has teamed up with vegan charity PETA. Together, they’re asking the politician to reverse Executive Order 13921.

Seaspiracy producer Kip Andersen

Last year, the Trump administration issued the legislation, in an attempt to improve the competitiveness of American industry and provide environmentally safe and sustainable seafood.

However, PETA says the order allows ‘the proliferation of damaging and deadly offshore fish factory farms’.

“These fish factory farms cause substantial suffering to the farmed fish, who are often subjected to cramped, unsafe conditions that facilitate the spread of parasitic infections and disease,” the letter reads.

“Fish farming also threatens wild fish and marine mammal populations and the health of our ocean ecosystem in myriad ways…

The letter then concludes: “Offshore fish farms also contribute pollutants to the ocean environment and antibiotics are frequently used to prevent disease in farmed fish.

“Studies estimate that up to 99 percent of those administered are released into the environment.”

‘Protect our oceans’

Moreover, Ingrid Newkirk is the President of PETA. She said: “The last thing our oceans need is more fish factory farms leaking pestilence, parasites, and pollutants into the water.

“PETA is asking the president to protect our oceans. And, everyone who lives in or near them, by pulling the plug on this reckless order.”

You can read Kip Andersen and PETA’s full letter here