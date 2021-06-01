Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eric Adams has awarded $10,000 to a medical school so students can study the benefits of a plant-based diet.

The Brooklyn Borough President provided the discretionary grant to State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate College of Medicine.

Adams regularly uses his platform to boast the benefits of a plant-based diet…

The money will help fund a new initiative entitled Food as Medicine. It will act as a supplemental program to the college’s existing nutrition courses.

Students will be able to access online courses free of charge from eCornell and the Gaples Institute to SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and School of Public Health.

Medical school grant

According to Adams’ press office, he said: “My own personal health journey of overcoming Type 2 diabetes taught me the importance of a healthy diet.

“I also learned how few practicing doctors are aware that food can be medicine, and students training for the medical profession often receive little to no nutrition education.

“We believe the Food as Medicine Initiative will change the paradigm, ensuring that future doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals are armed with the knowledge about the benefits of plant-based eating. So, they can more effectively treat patients suffering from certain chronic diseases and encourage them to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

‘Great educational content’

Chair Elizabeth P. Helzner, Ph.D., MS is a Downstate Epidemiology and Biostatistics Associate Professor and Interim Chair at SUNY.

She added: “Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are highly prevalent in our communities… Plant-forward nutrition is a powerful tool for prevention and treatment.

“We’re excited to share this great educational content with our medical and public health students.”