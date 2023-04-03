 Petition For Mandatory Slaughterhouse Lessons In Schools Gains Traction
Culture Ethics Law & Politics

Petition For Mandatory Slaughterhouse Lessons In Schools Gains Traction

The UK petition maintains that children should be taught about where their food comes from

By

2 Minutes Read

Children at a UK primary school looking concerned while sat on the classroom floor Despite the fact that most kids eat meat, they're rarely told anything about how it's produced - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new petition urging the UK government to introduce mandatory lessons on animal slaughter in schools has reached 1,000 signatures. 

It’s part of a campaign named “Peppa Is Bacon.” The initiative was created in response to the fact that the reality of meat production tends to be intentionally hidden from children. This is despite young people’s natural inclination to protect the animals they are – often unknowingly – eating.

The campaign comes from Plant Based News co-founder Robbie Lockie. They worked on it in conjunction with Matthew Hyndman, Creative Director of Shape History Scotland.

Pigs in crates on a factory farm
Adobe Stock Most kids have no idea of the reality of the meat industry

“It is crucial that, at an appropriate age, children are taught about the sources of their meals, the journey from farm to table, and the ethical considerations of animal welfare,” Lockie said in a statement. “This knowledge will not only foster a deeper understanding of the world around them, but also empower them to make informed decisions about their own consumption choices, leading to a more compassionate and sustainable future for all.”

Hyndman added that kids have a “deep and innate curiosity and love for animals.” And, that they are given an “inanimate piece of pork or bacon without really realizing that it was once a living creature.”

“Then over time they become desensitized to this truth,” he said. And live a life consuming animals without any thought or compassion.”

The UK meat industry

Each year in the UK, around 1.2 billion land animals are slaughtered for food each year. The vast majority (85 percent) are raised in intensive conditions on factory farms. 

The petition highlights that one million pigs are killed each month. This, in particular, may shock children, many of whom grow up watching the popular television show Peppa Pig

UK residents are being urged to sign the petition to “empower children with knowledge and compassion, so they can make informed choices for a better future.”

Click here to sign the petition.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram

Tagged

children

factory farming

kids

school

slaughter

slaughterhouse

uk
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active