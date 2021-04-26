Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fact-checking site Snopes.com has debunked a claim surrounding POTUS Joe Biden.

The politician recently pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

However, the announcement resulted in The Daily Mail running a story saying the climate plan could hypothetically result in US citizens only being entitled to one burger a month.

Does Joe Biden want to cut America’s meat consumption?

This lead to politician Lauren Boebert tweeting: “Joe Biden’s climate plan includes cutting 90 percent of red meat from our diets by 2030.

“They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen?”

Boebert also tweeted a meme of former POTUS Donald Trump surrounded by fast-food burgers, mocking the alleged rule of one burger per month.

‘Throw back a plant-based beer’

Similarly, Fox News host Larry Kudlow blasted the notion. He said: “Get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats.

“Ok, got that? No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue. I’m sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts?”

“You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag. Call it July 4th Green.”

Fact-checkers

However, Snopes.com has published a review of the claim and labeled it as false.

“At no point in this speech did Biden announce any initiative to impose a limit on red meat consumption,” the fact-checking site said.

“At no point in his presidency has Biden suggested policies aimed at limiting red meat consumption.

“Despite these facts, right-wing news outlets and politicians began aggressively repeating the claim that Biden’s plan included ‘cutting 90 percent of red meat from our diets by 2030’.

“This false notion stems from the British tabloid the Daily Mail, which — in lieu of actual details the Biden administration has not yet provided — took it upon themselves to speculate about what terrible things ‘could’ be theoretically included in the plan.”

