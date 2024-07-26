Groundbreaking Documentary ‘They’re Trying To Kill Us’ Exposes The Link Between Diet And Racism

While growing up in Ferguson, Missouri, John Lewis and his family lived on a diet high in animal protein and processed food. But after his mother was diagnosed with colon cancer almost two decades ago, he started a journey that led him to become a staunch and vocal advocate for the vegan lifestyle. Lewis’ groundbreaking documentary, They’re Trying To Kill Us, which explores structural racism within the US food system, is now available to watch for free online.

The film is executively produced by NBA star Chris Paul and singer Billie Eilish. It looks at how people of color are disproportionately affected by high rates of chronic disease and premature death. This, the film says, is because of the racist design of the food system, and did not happen by accident. Lewis – known as “Badass Vegan” on social media – features as a protagonist and narrator of the film, traveling around the US uncovering the intersection of race and diet. Throughout the documentary, he makes eye-opening discoveries about the health disparities affecting minorities in the country.

“It’s a film about food injustice and social justice through the lens of Hip Hop,” Lewis previously said in an interview. “People have been beat down for so long that they believe that most of the health problems that we suffer from are hereditary and not a choice of what we actually eat.”

John Lewis’ vegan journey

After being adopted at birth due to his birth mother being a drug addict, Lewis grew up as an “overweight kid” before going on to become a prominent health and wellness advocate. He is now passionate about spreading compassion for both human and non-human animals, as well as promoting healthy diets and lifestyles.

He initially went vegetarian while in grad school, and it was while he was there that his mother got sick. The doctors told him that she got ill because of too much fried fatty foods and animal protein. Lewis then discovered that diseases like heart disease, hypertension, and some cancers are related to consumption of animal protein, rather than being hereditary, as he had previously believed. He then started exploring the plant-based and vegan lifestyles, and embarked on an animal-free diet.

A ‘mind-blowing’ film

They're Trying To Kill Us Sa-Roc is one of a number of Hip Hop artists to feature in the film

Viewers have described They’re Trying To Kill Us as “mind-blowing,” “phenomenal,” and a “work of art.” Lewis looks at never-before-explored topics, uncovering a shocking link between the fast food and big pharma industries in the US. They’re Trying To Kill Us features appearances from Hip Hop legends like Dame Dash, Professor Griff, Styles P, Sa-Roc, and many more.

The film is directed by both Lewis and Keegan Kuhn, the co-director of award-winning documentaries Cowspiracy (2014) and What The Health (2017). “This film is important to me because it’s a story that hasn’t been told in the mainstream,” Kuhn told Plant Based News. “The film squarely looks at the disproportionate rates of chronic disease Americans of color face and the deep societal and political underpinnings that started and perpetuate the premature death of African Americans in particular. The film shines a light on the dark history of racist policies in the US and presents a pathway forward to restoring health and greater liberation.”

Supplied John Lewis worked with Keegan Kuhn on the documentary

The film features an all-star cast of celebrities, experts, and influencers from a wide variety of fields. Singers Ne-Yo and Mya speak about their personal food journeys in the film, appearing alongside the likes of entrepreneur Pinky Cole, actor Tabitha Brown, pro bodybuilder Torre Washington, and many more.

Plant-based physicians Dr Rosa Kincaid, Dr Milton Mills, and Dr Neal Barnard all offer their expert opinion on diets and nutrition, informing viewers about the many benefits of animal-free eating.

Lewis works with all the guest speakers to uncover what the filmmakers describe as “the singular most deadly threat to American society that mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about.”

Food racism in the US

Food injustice is a huge and prevailing issue in the US, with Black people being affected far more by diet and lifestyle-related illnesses.

Almost half of all Black adults have some form of cardiovascular disease, while nearly one in five have diabetes. The film states that society has been structured in a way that limits Black communities from gaining access to healthy food. As plant-based physician Dr Michael Greger points out in the film, the fast food industries, alongside the tobacco and alcohol industries, “target people of color.”

Only around eight percent of African Americans live in communities that have a grocery store, compared to 31 percent of white Americans. “There’s something about being here that’s making Black people sick,” Dr Kincaid, an expert in plant-based diets and preventative medicine, says in the film.

How to watch They’re Trying To Kill Us

The film is available to watch for free on Tubi and YouTube. Find out more about They’re Trying To Kill Us film on its website.

