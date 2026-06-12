Award-Winning ‘More Like Paul’ Documentary Is Now Streaming On YouTube

The award-winning documentary More Like Paul is now available to stream on the Plant Based News (PBN) YouTube channel.

The film follows Paul Youd, an 87-year-old vegan runner, as he attempts to complete 100 ultramarathons before his 100th birthday.

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An ultramarathon is any race longer than the traditional marathon, which is 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers). Ultramarathons are typically at least 31 miles (50 kilometers) long.

Youd will need to complete an average of six “ultras” per year to meet his target of 100, and he has now completed more than 27. He is simultaneously challenging himself to do one million press-ups before he turns 90 next year, and is currently on track for both milestones.

More Like Paul is directed by Damian Sciberras of Short Stop Films, a Devon-based impact filmmaker. In an Instagram post last year, Sciberras described Youd as “incredible,” and said that the film is a “life-affirming documentary about resilience, purpose, and the power of leading by example – at any age.”

More Like Paul has won several awards, including Best Documentary Short, Best Editing (Doc Short), and Best Sound (Doc Short) at the Bournemouth International Film Festival (BIFF), and has received many additional nominations.

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‘You’ve just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other’

Youd adopted a vegan diet more than 20 years ago, and went on to complete his first ultra, the 62.1-mile (100km) Devon coast-to-coast, back in 2021.

“You’ve just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other and the rest takes care of itself,” Youd previously told the BBC. “No one’s timing you so you can stop and have a rest with some coffee and cake.”

Youd is now an experienced runner and fundraiser. He completed a 31-mile (50km) ultra-distance marathon last March to raise money for the animal rights charity Viva! He is a member of Vegan Runners and has been supported by Running On Plants.

Watch More Like Paul on PBN’s YouTube channel here.

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