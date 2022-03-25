Reading Time: 2 minutes

Highly anticipated documentary MILKED has finally arrived, and can be watched now via Plant Based News.

Years in the making, the feature-length film dives deep into the darkest corners of the dairy industry, in an attempt to uproot the picture-perfect narrative carefully constructed by animal agriculture’s largest organizations.

In MILKED, activist Chris Huriwai travels Aotearoa (the Māori name for New Zealand), speaking to experts in medicine, ecology, politics, and business in search of answers.

“We originally planned to investigate the environmental and health impacts of all animal agriculture in Aotearoa. But once we got further into researching, it was obvious that dairy was the story to tell,” MILKED director and producer Amy Taylor said.

And that story isn’t as idyllic as it’s often made out to be. Alongside disturbing animal welfare violations, the dairy industry is to blame for excessive water and land use, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, the film explains.

That’s part of the reason why the team behind MILKED launched a petition alongside the film’s release. The petition urges for a global reduction in dairy herds – by at least 25 percent – over the next three years.

There are four variations of the petition: one each for the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and New Zealand. Those interested can sign the petition(s) here.

MILKED the film

With input from the likes of Dame Jane Goodall, Suzy Amis Cameron, and Keegan Kuhn – and supported by Academy Award-winning director James Cameron – MILKED had people talking weeks before its release.

When the documentary creators launched a crowdfunding campaign to help get the concept off the ground, it took just 12 days for contributors to put forward $NZD100,000.

As a result, the team upped the goal by $20,000, with plans to use the funds for the film’s production itself, but also activist campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the dairy sector’s environmental impact.

MILKED argues that the dairy sector has not been transparent with consumers. Credit: Adobe Stock

The funding will also go towards government lobbying initiatives, and will provide financial support for farmers exiting the dairy industry in favor of animal-free work.

“We’re so grateful for the incredible support we’ve already received from around the world,” Taylor commented. “It shows how many people are passionate about exposing the truth about the dairy industry, and looking at a better way forward.”

Watch MILKED for free on YouTube here