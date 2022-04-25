Reading Time: 2 minutes

Leonardo DiCaprio is using his Instagram platform to promote the climate crisis documentary Eating Our Way to Extinction.



Narrated by Kate Winslet—DiCaprio’s good friend and onscreen co-star (the duo worked together in 1997’s Titanic and then again in 2008’s Revolutionary Road)—the documentary seeks to wake viewers up to a harsh truth. Animal agriculture is destroying the planet and humanity.



The film features an appearance from Sir Richard Branson (the billionaire has invested in vegan and cultured meat brands). Philanthropist Tony Robbins is also included, as well as renowned marine biologist Sylvia Earle.



In an Earth Day post, DiCaprio posted a trailer for the documentary to his 53 million Instagram followers. He added the caption: “Watch Eating Our Way To Extinction on @primevideo to learn how we can change our path.”

Inspiring people to take the climate crisis seriously

The actor is passionate about fighting the climate crisis. He has created his own documentaries to raise awareness of global warming, like 2016’s Before the Flood. He frequently invests in sustainable, plant-based brands (vegan snack company Hippeas, for example). Plus, he uses his platform to advocate for climate action.



In 2016, DiCaprio received the Academy Award for Best Actor in The Revenant. In his acceptance speech, DiCaprio spoke of the need to take climate crisis action seriously. The next day, Google searches for “climate change” rose 261 percent.



Using the power of cinematography combined with harrowing testimonials (including the perspectives of indigenous people who live in some of the most climate crisis-impacted areas of the world), Eating Our Way to Extinction intends to have a similar effect on viewers.



Last year, director Otto Brockway and producer Mark Galvin told Plant Based News: “Most of the modern world has somewhat lost that connection to nature and to the planet in some way.”



“[Indigenous] people very much still live in tune with nature and they see the cycles of the Earth and the cycles around them that have been relatively stable for hundreds and maybe even thousands of years – suddenly changing.”



Among other issues, the hard-hitting documentary focuses on ocean dead zones, greenhouse gasses, deforestation, species extinction, and plastic pollution, all of which can be tied back to animal agriculture.



Eating Our Way to Extinction is available to stream on Prime Video.