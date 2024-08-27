Evanna Lynch Narrates New Short Film ‘Sanctuary’

Evanna Lynch is collaborating with the nonprofit Generation Vegan on a new animated short film titled Sanctuary, which is based on the real-life rescue of two pigs on their way to a slaughterhouse.

The animated short tells the story of a mother and daughter who run an animal sanctuary. The pair rescue a hurt cow who escapes when the livestock lorry carrying them to slaughter crashes in the rain.

The concept and script for Sanctuary were created by Generation Vegan (GenV) Brazil Marketing Director Isa Siano, who cited the real-life rescue of two pigs known as “the Marias” and Indigo the calf.

The Marias were rescued from an overturned truck while Indigo was famously carried out of a Los Angeles slaughterhouse by vegan actor Joaquin Phoenix. All three animals, along with Indigo’s mother Liberty, now reside in animal sanctuaries.

“Writing this animation has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Every step of the process filled me with joy as I brought to life the story of Indigo and her mom, reflecting the compassion and love I believe all animals deserve,” said Siano. “I want to showcase the beauty of the connection between humans and animals when they are given the opportunity to live in freedom and harmony.”

‘They all want to live, just like us’

Generation Vegan Evanna Lynch narrates the English language version of the film

Lynch is a vegan actor, writer, and outspoken advocate for animal rights. She noted: “We don’t often get to see animals in that way. We often don’t see them as individuals. We don’t often see their will to live. And I think this story reminds us that they all want to live, just like us.”

GenV is releasing Sanctuary in four languages, each of which is narrated by a high-profile vegan actor. Lynch narrates the English language version, Xuxa narrates in Portuguese, Marcela Kloosterboer in Spanish, and Sneha Ullal in Hindi.

