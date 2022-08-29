Clint Eastwood Endorses Plant-Based Diets In New Wildlife Documentary

Clint Eastwood has discussed the benefits of plant-based diets, saying that they “effect positive changes for the wellbeing of animals and people.”

The actor and director, who is known for his work on a number of popular Westerns, also spoke about his love of animals in the new wildlife documentary Why On Earth.

He said: “I’m an animal person, I appreciate the beauty of them. I just like to see everything live.”

Why On Earth explores the connection between humans, animals, and the planet. It covers topics like palm oil-related deforestation, trophy hunting, poaching, and the animal agriculture industry.

The film comes from conservationist filmmaker Katie Cleary, who recently said that viewers will see the “compassionate side” of Eastwood.

“He takes us through the whole process. He’s incredible. He’s a huge animal lover,” she told Fox News. “So, this film really just brings out an amazing side to him that maybe a lot of people haven’t seen, which is that compassionate side, especially for animals.”

Clint Eastwood’s animal advocacy

Cleary met Eastwood through his daughter Alison Eastwood, who co-founded the animal welfare and rescue organization Eastwood Ranch.

Eastwood states on the website that her love of animals was “instilled in her by her family.”

As well as rescuing animals from shelters, the ranch aims to help reduce pet overpopulation and increase adoptions through campaigns, events, education, spay/neuter programs, and rescue partnerships.

Clint Eastwood filmed scenes from Why On Earth on the ranch, which Cleary described as “amazing.”

She added: “Just seeing his stomping grounds and, you know, just he’s surrounded in nature, and he’s just an amazing person. He just has such a big heart.”

Why On Earth is available to stream on platforms like Amazon and iTunes.