‘CLEANSED’: Everything We Know So Far About Kip Andersen’s Latest Film

CLEANSED is the latest film from Kip Andersen, the filmmaker behind Cowspiracy, Seaspiracy, and Christspiracy, and Ariana Victor, the director of Just Look Up.

According to its creators, CLEANSED is an investigative documentary “about what’s getting inside us and what happens when we remove the things that don’t serve us.”

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CLEANSED explores how modern life exposes people to potentially harmful substances, from parasites to microplastics and herbicides, through food, water, air, and everyday products like cosmetics. While CLEANSED began as a film about parasites, it grew into a project focused on the many substances people unknowingly encounter daily, how these can impact health, and whether they can be removed.

The documentary initially follows Andersen as he tests his own body for these substances and discusses the results with experts. Then, the team carries out an experiment with 10 volunteers over 40 days to explore the effects of a wide-ranging, holistic “detoxification” program built around the mind-body connection.

In a recent interview with Plant Based News (PBN) founder Klaus Mitchell, Andersen described CLEANSED as a “whole new chapter” of his filmmaking. He noted that while being vegan does filter out “a lot of toxins,” it does not filter out all of them. For that, Andersen is encouraging people to try his detox program themselves.

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A ‘whole new chapter’ of filmmaking

From January 15, 2027, the CLEANSED experiment will also be available to the public. It includes: a nutrition plan, breathwork, meditation, movement, mindset practices, fascia and lymphatic wellness, and a “room-by-room reset of your home,” supported by a 40-day journal and “fun daily challenges.” Participants will also get to take part in live group calls with the filmmakers and special guests.

To take part in CLEANSED, follow this link to the Kickstarter page. Back CLEANSED with any amount during the first 72 hours to get your name in the documentary’s Day One Backers credits and join a private live group Q&A with the filmmakers.

“Someday we want to have millions of people going through cleanses, because our theory is that when you cleanse yourself you’re going to cleanse the world. You’re going to make better decisions not only for yourself, your family, your loved ones, but you’re going to make better decisions on your actions and how you treat the world,” Andersen said. He added, “We’re creating a community.”

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