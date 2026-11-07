‘We Are Animals’: Star-Studded New Documentary Tackles The History Of Animal Exploitation

We Are Animals, a star-studded documentary featuring celebrities like Nikki Glaser, Moby, Kristin Bauer, and more, takes on the history of animal exploitation.

According to the filmmakers, the new documentary explores the similarities between humans “and our fellow animals” while examining the historical treatment of animals as food, property, pets, tools, transportation, and use in scientific experimentation.

Read more: What Is The ‘Hidden Truth’ About UK Salmon Farming?

We Are Animals includes interviews with activists, authors, scientists, and politicians on the topic of animal exploitation, and addresses the new breakthroughs in animal behavior. It also examines historical footage and clips from movies and TV shows.

The new film is directed by Nicholas Tana and Kirk Murray and executive produced by Nina Jackel, a journalist, activist, and the founder of the nonprofit media organization Lady Freethinker. Murray and Jackel also collaborated on Cruelty For Clicks, a documentary focused on the prevalence of online animal cruelty videos.

We Are Animals debuted at California’s Marina Del Rey Film Festival in June, where it won the Audience Award, and was screened at La Femme Film Festival in October.

Speaking to Hollywood Times earlier this year, Jackel said, “Animals are unable to tell the world of their suffering, but we can.” She added, “This documentary was born from a deep urgency to expose the systems that allow exploitation to run rampant and speak out to encourage a more compassionate world for our fellow species.”

Read more: ‘Monsters of God’: New Documentary From ‘Tiger King’ Creator Tackles Illegal Reptile Trade

‘We’re Monsters’

Adobe Stock Earlier this year, HBO aired Eric Goode’s new documentary film, Monsters of God

In September, HBO released a new documentary from Tiger King creator Eric Goode that takes on the illegal reptile trade. Monsters of God sees Goode follow “his first love,” reptiles, into the “dark and gonzo world of exotic animal smuggling.”

Goode has said that the “monsters” of the film’s title are humans, not exotic reptiles. Speaking to USA Today at the time, Goode said, “We’re monsters, and we do it under the veil of saying we’re godly creatures when we’re really part of the animal kingdom.”

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com