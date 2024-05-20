Vegan India Conference 2024: Date, Speakers, And Everything You Need To Know

India’s largest vegan conference is returning for its third year in July, featuring a host of expert speakers from the plant-based space.

Vegan India Conference, which is organized by Vegan First, will take place at Holiday Inn in Mumbai on July 6 and 7. Over 1,200 delegates will be in attendance across the two days, and the event will welcome 50 speakers and 60+ exhibitors.

The conference is set to explore the growing demand for vegan products in India, the plant-based space around the world, insights on developing meat-free foods, and more. It will feature expert speakers across a number of topics, including food, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and more.

Veganism in India

Veganism and interest in plant-based food is growing in India. According to a survey by Rakuten Insight in February 2024, which looked into reasons why people chose plant-based food, more than 48 percent of respondents said they chose it over concerns about animals. Almost half, 46 percent, said they ate plant-based food due to following a vegetarian or vegan diet.

What to expect at the conference

Vegan India Conference A wide range of plant-based food will be on offer at the festival

As well as listening to speakers and exhibits, there will be a start-up pitch stage, a plant-based culinary display, and awards and recognition. The awards night, which takes place at the end of the conference, will recognize creators, businesses, and organizations across the plant-based space.

2024 speakers

Speakers at this year’s conference include:

Mohanji – humanitarian, spiritual leader

Rishabh Mariwala – managing partner, Sharp Ventures; director, Marico Ltd & Kaya Ltd; investor

Dr. Susianto Tseng – founder-president, World Vegan Organization; “Tempeh King”

Shriti Malhotra – Group CEO, The Body Shop APAC and Quest Retail

RM Vinay Kumar – New Categories, Food, Tata Consumer

Robbie Lockie – co-founder, Plant Based News; CEO, The Freedom Food Alliance

Pawan Kumar – head of D2C brands charger, Swiggy Instamart

Sanjay Sethi – ED, Plant-Based Foods Industry Association and Human Utlization Advisor, South Asia, USSEC

Nina Lekhi – MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit

Plus many more. You can view the full Vegan India Conference line-up here.

“it’s an incredible honor to join fellow advocates and experts in the plant-based movement at The Vegan India Conference,” said Robbie Lockie. “India’s rich cultural heritage and burgeoning vegan community make it the perfect backdrop for meaningful discussions on food system change, sustainability, and environmentalism. I look forward to sharing insights, learning from diverse perspectives, and collaborating towards a more compassionate and sustainable future. See you in India!”

How to get tickets

Early bird passes are on sale until May 25. You can buy tickets to the conference here.