Here Are All The Food Vendors Coming To Vegan Camp Out In 2023

As summer nears closer in the UK, so too does one of the world’s most popular vegan events: Vegan Camp Out 2023. The annual celebration of all things vegan will take place in Oxfordshire, England, in July. Alongside various activities and musical performances, the festival promises a wealth of plant-based food options, from more than 50 vendors.

Vegan Camp Out 2023 will take place from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31. We’ve got the low-down on which food companies will be there, what they offer, and, of course, how to get your hands on some Vegan Camp Out tickets if you haven’t already. But be quick, more than half of the tickets for this year’s event are already gone.

UK’s best vegan food brands in one place

Thousands of people — including long-time vegans, those just starting out, and the veg-curious — are expected to attend this year’s event (last year’s attracted more than 12,000 attendees). So a comprehensive selection of vegan food dishes and cuisines was essential for festival organizers.

Vegan Camp Out director Jordan Martin told Plant Based News: “It’s always great to announce our food line-up to the world after months of curating a diverse and delicious array of tasty food options. We have over 50 of the UK’s best vegan street food and restaurants coming to VCO this year.”

This, he says, includes “many of the obvious veterans, but also a lot of new names that we welcome to the festival for the first time, and can’t wait to see everyone tuck into!”

So without further ado, here are the plant-based food options you can expect at Vegan Camp Out in 2023. Take the below categories with a pinch of salt – many of these vendors will be plating up a lot more than we can give justice to here, and most are yet to reveal their final menu. But in the interest of keeping it short and sweet, here are the companies and the cuisines they are best known for…

Vegan Camp Out 2023: food vendor list

Caribbean

Eat Of Eden: best known for its popular Eden Platters, this brand dishes up everything from mac ‘n’ cheese to lentil stew to “wheat meat”

best known for its popular Eden Platters, this brand dishes up everything from mac ‘n’ cheese to lentil stew to “wheat meat” Mamas Ktchn: organic Afro-Caribbean food including jackfruit curry, plantains, and homemade slaw

organic Afro-Caribbean food including jackfruit curry, plantains, and homemade slaw Mel Tropical Kitchen: salad boxes, wraps, cakes, and raw vegan food

Eat of Eden Mamas Ktchn Mel Tropical Kitchen

Chicken-free chicken

[SHICKEN]: this vegan ready meal brand sells products like chicken korma, Tikka Masala, and Tikka kebabs at Tesco – but now you can find their food at Camp Out too!

this vegan ready meal brand sells products like chicken korma, Tikka Masala, and Tikka kebabs at Tesco – but now you can find their food at Camp Out too! Chickenish: burgers, wings, and chicken bites – all the “chicken shop classics”

burgers, wings, and chicken bites – all the “chicken shop classics” HUNS: loaded fries and next-level chicken (and bacon) burgers

loaded fries and next-level chicken (and bacon) burgers No Frickin Chicken: Southern fried and popcorn chicken, but it also makes vegan fish and lamb

Chinese

Rockin Buddha: vegan Chinese street food at its finest, including noodles, curry, and tofu

vegan Chinese street food at its finest, including noodles, curry, and tofu Vegan Planet: this eatery makes vegan prawn crackers, prawn toast, dumplings, and more

Ethiopian, Thai, and Vietnamese

Banh Vi: Vietnamese-inspired eats, where oyster mushrooms often take centerplate

Vietnamese-inspired eats, where oyster mushrooms often take centerplate Red Tent Ethiopia: authentic vegan Ethiopian served with rice or injera

authentic vegan Ethiopian served with rice or injera VeganThai: tofu chow mein and vegetable gyozas are just some of the options on offer

BANH VÍ

VeganThai

Vausages

Hot dogs

Vausages: artisan vegan sausages. Be sure to check out the team’s “secret blue sauce” in person

artisan vegan sausages. Be sure to check out the team’s “secret blue sauce” in person The Vegan Street Diner: classic American-style hot dogs, but vegan, obviously.

Pizza, burgers, and ‘junk food’ we love

BA-HA: wings, burgers, cookies, and more

wings, burgers, cookies, and more Purezza: one of the most popular vegan pizza brands out there, and for good reason

one of the most popular vegan pizza brands out there, and for good reason Dutch Weed Burger: seaweed-enriched burgers, containing B vitamins and vitamin D

seaweed-enriched burgers, containing B vitamins and vitamin D Herbivorous: think chips and gravy. Think double-bacon burgers with melting cheese…

think chips and gravy. Think double-bacon burgers with melting cheese… The Hogless Roast: moreish burgers and wraps featuring the brand’s popular meatless pork

moreish burgers and wraps featuring the brand’s popular meatless pork Miami Burger: usually a restaurant, but you’ll be able to enjoy its diner-style burgers and sides at Camp Out

usually a restaurant, but you’ll be able to enjoy its diner-style burgers and sides at Camp Out Veg Heads: burgers, tacos, waffles, and more

burgers, tacos, waffles, and more VGN Boulevard: beefy burgers, ribs, and steak

beefy burgers, ribs, and steak Wholesome Junkies: featured on Netflix and BBC Two’s My Million Pound Menu, Wholesome Junkies’ menu is diverse, and includes Teriyaki Surf ‘n’ Turf burgers and Korean cheese corndogs

Dutch Weed Burger

Purezza

Wholesome Junkies

Sandwiches, wraps, and health foods

The Garden Restaurant: health foods and cold-pressed juices, as well as sweet treats

health foods and cold-pressed juices, as well as sweet treats Holy Carrot: salads, sandwiches, and more – all free from additives, refined sugar, and mostly gluten-free

salads, sandwiches, and more – all free from additives, refined sugar, and mostly gluten-free The Hedgerow Hound: with an ever-changing menu, this family-run team have served up everything from pastries to salad bowls to “hangover soups”

with an ever-changing menu, this family-run team have served up everything from pastries to salad bowls to “hangover soups” Jam ‘N’ Vegan: a ready meal brand offering a wide range of cuisines, including Jamaican, Indo-Chinese, and Caribbean

a ready meal brand offering a wide range of cuisines, including Jamaican, Indo-Chinese, and Caribbean Plant The Seed: vegan fried eggs are a rare find in the plant-based sector, so if you’ve been craving one, Plant The Seed has you covered with its egg and sausage, bacon, and/or cheese sandwiches

vegan fried eggs are a rare find in the plant-based sector, so if you’ve been craving one, Plant The Seed has you covered with its egg and sausage, bacon, and/or cheese sandwiches Yom: vegan soul food, bowls, curries, and more

vegan soul food, bowls, curries, and more Zest Kitchen: sandwiches, wraps, and nachos, to name a few

Street food

Antojitos: Mexican street food, including nachos and tacos

Mexican street food, including nachos and tacos Bamboo Street Food: Greek and Lebanese kebabs and sides like orange chicken cauliflower wings

Greek and Lebanese kebabs and sides like orange chicken cauliflower wings Desert Island Dumplings: delicious, delicious dumplings. Enough said.

delicious, delicious dumplings. Enough said. Dhil’s Eats: for the (vegan) meat-lovers among us, this brand is known for its Seekh kebabs, wings, and more

Bamboo Street Food

Happy Maki

Holy Carrot

DÖNER SUMMER

‘Seafood’

Happy Maki: sushi burritos, bento, and bowls

sushi burritos, bento, and bowls The No Catch Co: fish and chips, calamari, popcorn prawns, and more

fish and chips, calamari, popcorn prawns, and more Vegan House Foods: nestled under this category for its fish and chips, but it also sells burgers, bowls, and other eats

Döner kebabs

What The Pitta: creating award-winning vegan kebabs since 2016. Plus, its menu shows the carbon footprint of each dish

creating award-winning vegan kebabs since 2016. Plus, its menu shows the carbon footprint of each dish Döner Summer: kebabs, of course, but also fried chicken, fries, and tots

For the sweet tooths

The After School Cookie Club: London’s first vegan cookie bakery

London’s first vegan cookie bakery Conscious Candy Co: hundreds of varieties of gelatin-free vegan sweets

hundreds of varieties of gelatin-free vegan sweets DÁPPA: nut-based soft serve with all the best vegan sauces and toppings

nut-based soft serve with all the best vegan sauces and toppings Doughnotts: established in 2015, these plant-based donuts are the stuff of dreams

established in 2015, these plant-based donuts are the stuff of dreams Fluff Pancakes: you can’t go wrong with vegan pancakes. Like, ever

you can’t go wrong with vegan pancakes. Like, ever Lick: for ice cream waffle cones, Lick has you sorted with all the classic flavors

for ice cream waffle cones, Lick has you sorted with all the classic flavors Love Is Churros: as above, are vegan churros ever a bad idea?

as above, are vegan churros ever a bad idea? Pola Ice Poles: head here for sorbet and gelato sticks made from real fruit

head here for sorbet and gelato sticks made from real fruit Project D: donuts that put Dunkin’ to shame, with (almost) as many varieties as you can imagine

donuts that put Dunkin’ to shame, with (almost) as many varieties as you can imagine Vegan Antics: cakes, cupcakes, and other bakery goods

DÁPPA

Project D

The Conscious Candy Company

Love Is Churros

Vegan Antics

Drinks

Cannon Coffee: the clue’s in the name, but other beverages will be available too

the clue’s in the name, but other beverages will be available too The Fruitory: cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and more

cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and more Osu Coconuts: this vendor offers plenty of hearty meals, but given that you can buy actual coconuts to drink from, it’s secured a spot in the beverages category

What can you do at Vegan Camp Out 2023?

We wouldn’t blame you if you attended Camp Out just for the food. But as an added bonus, there are plenty of activities and stalls planned for the weekend, too.

Yoga and activism workshops will be held, along with live music, afterparties, and talks from some of the vegan movement’s leading voices.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is headlining this year’s event, and appearances will be made by activists Tash Peterson and Seb Alex, athlete Patrik Baboumian, Eurovision’s Sam Ryder, and former model and filmmaker Jodie Marsh, among many others.

There are also child-orientated activities on offer, including a bouncy castle and face painting, along with a family-friendly camping field that isn’t accessible to people attending without kids.

But you don’t have to camp if it’s not your thing. Attendees can bring a caravan or camper van, stay in a nearby hotel or other accommodation, or take things up a notch with the festival’s Glamping experience (head here for more information). Those who plan on going for the traditional camping route, can hire a pre-pitched tent right here.

The best Camp Out yet

This year, Vegan Camp Out 2023 has partnered with animal rights organization Viva!. The group’s founder, writer and activist Juliet Gellatley, commented:

“Viva! is delighted to be partnering again with Vegan Camp Out. With an excellent new venue, top vegan entertainment and activism events – not to mention delicious food, 2023 promises to be the best vegan festival ever!”

To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets, head to the Vegan Camp Out website. To read about payment plans for tickets, head here. You can also follow the organization on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

