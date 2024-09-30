X
Culture Events

TedX Longevity Summit To Feature Leading Plant-Based Health Experts

Plant-based health experts will give talks on nutrition and longevity

By

2 Minutes Read

Columbus Batiste Columbus Batiste, The "Healthy Heart Doc," will speak at the event - Media Credit: Columbus Batiste

A longevity summit in Boston, US, hosted by TedX on October 1 will feature several experts in longevity and plant-based health.

Nearly two dozen experts in nutrition, heart health, sleep, and exercise will come together for the Unlocking Longevity summit. Among them will be Dr. Michael Greger, Dr. Columbus Batiste, and Toni Macaskill.

Read more: Plant Based News Wins Vegan News Award

The summit is billed as bringing together the experts to “share their research on the promise of extending human longevity and optimizing health while stewarding the planet.”

Many studies have shown that plant-based diets have numerous co-benefits for human health and the environment.

The plant-based experts

audience at a conferecne
Gennady Danilkin – stock.adobe.com The summit will take place in Boston on October 1

Dr. Greger is the author of many books on nutrition including How Not to Die and How Not to Age. He is the founder of NutritionFacts.org and a founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

Read more: First-Ever ‘Plant Powered Kids’ Festival To Take Place In NYC

Dr. Batiste, known as the Healthy Heart Doc online, is a cardiologist and author. He aims to educate Americans about lifestyle changes they can make to prevent chronic diseases, particularly Black Americans who are disproportionately at risk of illnesses like diabetes and heart disease. His new book Selfish provides a blueprint for a healthy heart: coping with stress and plant-based nutrition.

Toni MacAskill is a researcher at Plant Chompers, a YouTube channel about health and nutrition.

Read more: Groundbreaking Documentary ‘They’re Trying To Kill Us’ Exposes The Link Between Diet And Racism

Tagged

longevity

plant-based health

tedx

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active