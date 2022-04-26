Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegans living in the UK are in for a treat this spring and summer, with an ever-growing list of plant-based events lined up for the coming months.

The latest announcement comes from down south. The popular Portsmouth Vegan Festival is set to return to the city next month, hosting more than 100 stalls. Visitors will be able to get their hands on plant-based food and cruelty-free toiletries, clothes, shoes, pet products, and more.

Organizers said it will showcase the “best of the vegan lifestyle,” adding: “Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or looking to go vegan, this event has everything you could possibly need all under one roof.”

Visitors to the festival will also be able to choose from an incredible array of cuisines, with Caribbean caterer Brownins Food, Greek Vegan Deli, and House of Habesha – known for its authentic Eritrean and Ethiopian food – among the confirmed stockists.

Attendees can also browse a diverse range of vegan brands, with everything from Mollie and Sky candles to eco-friendly fashion accessories from Vegan Upcycled Craft on offer.

Portsmouth Vegan Festival will take place on Saturday, May 14, at the Mountbatten Centre. It will run from 10:30am until 4pm. Admission is £4, and free for under 16s.

You can also purchase a VIP ticket, which includes fast track entry and a vegan goody bag, for £15.

Visit Vegan Events UK for more information

Portsmouth Vegan Festival is just one of a number of plant-based events confirmed for the UK this year. Manchester’s Northern Festival and Bath Vegan Festival will also be taking place in the coming weeks, followed by the hotly anticipated return of Vegan Campout in July.