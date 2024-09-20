First-Ever ‘Plant Powered Kids’ Festival To Take Place In NYC

The first-ever Plant Powered Kids Festival is set to take place in Brooklyn, New York City, next year.

Held indoors at Industry City on Sunday, February 2, 2025, the all-vegan festival will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including a plant-powered vendor hall, workshops, cooking classes, and yoga sessions.

Designed for all ages, the event aims to encourage attendees to incorporate more vegan foods into their diets.

Plant Powered Kids is an organization that aims to support and empower families to incorporate more plants into their lives for the benefit of their health, animals, and the environment. It’s the brainchild of Sarah Feoli, a vegan mother of two with more than a decade of experience in running vegetarian festivals in New York, California, and Arizona.

“Since becoming a parent almost six years ago, this festival is something I’ve wanted to see happen in New York,” Feoli told Plant Based News. “Creating a space for young families and supporting them in a healthy plant based lifestyle. Offering a safe venue to discuss the questions that come up when you are feeding your family in a way that is not the standard American diet. And helping kids understand the ‘why’ as well as connecting with others doing the same.”

What to expect at the festival

Plant Powered Kids The festival will offer a range of activities for all ages

One of the highlights of the festival will be a special finale performance by “kindie rock” artist Jumpin’ Jamie, known for entertaining children with a combination of music, puppetry, and magic. Jamie, who has performed at stadium concerts nationwide and appeared on programs like Sesame Street, will close out the event with a mainstage show.

The festival will be co-hosted by Plant Based Juniors, a prominent platform for plant-powered children’s nutrition. Whitney English and Alexandra Caspero, the pediatric dietitians behind the organization, will be in attendance to lead workshops on plant-based eating.

A number of non-profits and vendors will be in attendance, including Beanstory, RIND, Secret Vegan Kitchen, and PETA Kids

Plant Powered Kids will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with general admission tickets available at $10 for individuals and $20 for families. A limited number of $25 Golden Tickets will offer early entry and a plant-powered goodie bag. You can buy tickets here.

