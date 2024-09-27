Plant Based News Wins Vegan News Award

Plant Based News (PBN) won the award for “Best Vegan News Outlet” at a ceremony in London last Saturday, September 21.

The ceremony took place on a river cruise hosted by animal advocacy charity Viva!. Held on the Elizabethan boat on the River Thames, the event was to celebrate the organization’s 30th anniversary.

Around 130 animal advocates, celebrities, and Viva! supporters attended the event. Guests included vegan entrepreneur Heather Mills, actor Peter Egan, and rewilding expert Randall Plunkett. Attendees were served a “Secret Garden” themed bespoke concept menu from Michelin-trained vegan chef Liam Penn, known for his elaborate fine dining tasting menus. As well as the awards ceremony, a raffle and auction took place to raise funds for Viva!.

Viva! Heather Mills, Juliet Gellatley, and Peter Egan were all in attendance

“Viva!’s 30th anniversary fundraising dinner was a truly spectacular evening filled with celebration, compassion and solidarity for animals,” said Juliet Gellatley, founder and director of Viva!. “The event was a joyous reflection on three decades of tireless activism and the remarkable progress we’ve made together. The funds raised will power our vital campaigns and continue Viva!’s mission to create a kinder world for all animals. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who made this night unforgettable.”

About Viva!

Viva! is a UK-based animal rights charity that focuses on promoting veganism, campaigning against animal exploitation, and raising awareness of the ethical, health, and environmental and issues associated with animal agriculture.

Founded in 1994 by Gellatley, Viva! runs campaigns, investigations, and educational programs to advocate for a cruelty-free lifestyle and support people in transitioning to plant-based diets.

