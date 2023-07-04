 AVA Summit To Unite Vegan And Animal Advocates In LA This Month
Culture Events

AVA Summit To Unite Vegan And Animal Advocates In LA This Month

The AVA Summit will return for its second year this July

By

2 Minutes Read

The AVA Summit Ryuji Chua, Vegan Advocate speaking at AVA Summit 2022 in Washington DC - Media Credit: AVA Summit
Your ad here?

Advertisement

The second annual AVA Summit will bring together vegans and animal advocates from all over the world later this month. 

Taking place in a new location in LA, it will see a wide range of speakers from the vegan movement. The 100+ experts are all working on systematic change and tactics toward one shared vision: removing animals from the food system and all other human uses. Topics covered at the summit will include food technology, public policy, law, philosophy, psychology, scientific research, media, journalism, and behavioral studies. 

“If you are ever in doubt about how to do good in the world – speak up for animals. And join the many, many people doing so,” said Julia Reinelt, AVA Summit director. “Because our voice gets louder when we gather.”

The AVA summit will bring together vegans from across the world

AVA Summit Speakers

The speakers will cover a wide range of motivations, including animal rights, welfare, health, social justice, and the environment. “Attendees can expect to leave with a newfound inspiration, strategies, and methods to b more impactful advocates – whether in their personal advocacy, or within their organizations,” said Michael Webermann, Program and Partnerships, AVA Summit.

Robbie Lockie, cofounder of Plant Based News speaking on stage at AVA Summit USA
AVA Summit (c) 2022 Robbie Lockie, cofounder of Plant Based News speaking on stage at AVA Summit USA

One of this year’s speakers is Plant Based News (PBN) cofounder Robbie Lockie. “It’s a continuous process to raise awareness about the vegan lifestyle,” they said in a statement. “And AVA provides advocates with the required skills and tools to make a positive impact on our planet and its inhabitants.”

Other speakers include independent filmmaker and content creator Ryuji Chua, actress and filmmaker Jasmine Perry, Mercy for Animals’ Leah Garces, Animal Welfare League’s Jacob Ayung, and Pro Veg International’s Josh Bisig. See the full line-up here.

AVA Summit details

The AVA summit will take place in Los Angeles, California, at the LAX Marriott hotel. The event starts on Thursday, July 27, at 1pm PST. It will finish on Sunday, July 30, at 1:45pm.

You can register for the event here

For more information, visit the AVA Summit website

Tagged

events

los angeles

summit
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Plant-based tennis player Novak Djokovic
Celebrities
Is Novak Djokovic Vegan? 

4 minutes to read

President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House
Culture
The White House Hosts Plant-Based State Dinner With 400 Guests

2 minutes to read

German climate protestors holding a sign saying "meat eats the world" in German
Culture
Meat-Eating In Germany Hits A Record Low

2 minutes to read

The outside of some Brooklyn apartments in New York City
Culture
Fancy Living In A Meat-Free Apartment? This Company Will Pay Your Rent

3 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active