Plenty of ordinary-seeming animal products are pretty weird when you think about it. That’s the message of Veganuary‘s marketing campaign for 2025.

Read more: More Than A Quarter Of Veganuary 2024 Participants Are Still Vegan

The campaign features several adverts conveying the weirdness of products such as sausages, milk, and chicken nuggets. In one, a pig’s body is made to look like a sausage alongside the message “Sausages are literally pigs stuffed into their own intestines. Kind of weird, right?”

Another shows a cow-print mug with udders poking out of the top, with the message “Cows make milk to feed their baby calves, just like our mothers do for us. Maybe it’s time to wean off dairy and skip the udders?”

The provocative ads will run across social media platforms from December 4 to mark the opening of registration for Veganuary 2025. Later in December, the graphics will appear on ITVX Pause ads.

Veganuary is growing

Veganuary Veganuary also targets cow’s milk with the ads

Veganuary is expanding with campaigns launching in Malaysia, Peru, and Canada for the first time this year. In total there are campaigns in 20 countries, and participants have joined in from every country across the globe except North Korea. Around 25 million people took part in the 2024 challenge.

Read more: Doctors Push Back On Claims Veganuary Is A ‘Restrictive, Famine-Detox Diet’

The new marketing campaign aims to get people to question seemingly normal food practices.

“Most of us see the food we grew up with as ‘normal’ but when we stop to ponder the practices behind many familiar foods, they start to look a little bit weird,” Veganuary’s International Head of Policy and Communications, Toni Vernelli, said in a statement. “Veganuary is asking everyone to face the startling reality of how our food choices impact animals and the planet and consider whether trying vegan for January might just be a little less weird.”

Read more: Great British Bake Off Star Launches Vegan Baking Box Kit Range