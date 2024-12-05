X
Culture Ethics

‘Sausages Are Pigs Stuffed Into Their Own Intestines’ – Veganuary’s Bold 2025 Marketing Approach

The new ads are being unveiled this week

An AI-genertated image of a pigs head coming out of a sausage, which is part of Veganuary's 2025 "weird" campaign Veganuary has unveiled its 2025 marketing campaign - Media Credit: Veganuary

Plenty of ordinary-seeming animal products are pretty weird when you think about it. That’s the message of Veganuary‘s marketing campaign for 2025.

The campaign features several adverts conveying the weirdness of products such as sausages, milk, and chicken nuggets. In one, a pig’s body is made to look like a sausage alongside the message “Sausages are literally pigs stuffed into their own intestines. Kind of weird, right?”

Another shows a cow-print mug with udders poking out of the top, with the message “Cows make milk to feed their baby calves, just like our mothers do for us. Maybe it’s time to wean off dairy and skip the udders?”

The provocative ads will run across social media platforms from December 4 to mark the opening of registration for Veganuary 2025. Later in December, the graphics will appear on ITVX Pause ads.

Veganuary is growing

A Veganuary 2025 ad showing a cow's udder in a cow print mug with the words "Weird" written above
Veganuary Veganuary also targets cow’s milk with the ads

Veganuary is expanding with campaigns launching in Malaysia, Peru, and Canada for the first time this year. In total there are campaigns in 20 countries, and participants have joined in from every country across the globe except North Korea. Around 25 million people took part in the 2024 challenge.

The new marketing campaign aims to get people to question seemingly normal food practices.

“Most of us see the food we grew up with as ‘normal’ but when we stop to ponder the practices behind many familiar foods, they start to look a little bit weird,” Veganuary’s International Head of Policy and Communications, Toni Vernelli, said in a statement. “Veganuary is asking everyone to face the startling reality of how our food choices impact animals and the planet and consider whether trying vegan for January might just be a little less weird.”

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

