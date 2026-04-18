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UK Prisons Are Now Required To Accommodate Vegan ‘Belief-Based Diets’

The updated Food in Prisons Policy Framework recognizes ethical veganism as a protected human right

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Photo shows someone in a dark uniform placing salad leaves into a bowl. UK prisons are now required to take imprisoned vegan people’s ethical beliefs into account while planning menus. The Vegan Society said that the update means “the rules are better for vegans overall" - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

UK prisons are now required to take imprisoned vegan people’s ethical beliefs into account while planning menus.

The updated Food in Prisons Policy Framework requires prison kitchens to accommodate “belief-based” veganism as they do faith-based diets.

Read more: Scotland And Wales Both Just Banned Greyhound Racing

While many prisons previously offered vegan and plant-based options, the updated policy framework recognizes people’s ethical beliefs as protected human rights under the Equality Act. Furthermore, The Vegan Society is now officially recognized as an authoritative consulting body and must be consulted about prison food. The last time the Food in Prisons Policy Framework was updated was in 2010.

The Vegan Society told Plant Based News (PBN) that the update means “the rules are better for vegans overall in terms of food planning, stronger nutritional checks, and access to free dietary supplements.” The updated policy also calls for Veganuary, an annual plant-based pledge, to be treated like a religious festival or cultural event.

‘Stronger support for imprisoned vegans than ever before’

The revised policy embeds vegan options into the minimum menu requirements for lunch and dinners, expands on plant-based nutritional requirements and supplementation, and offers structured menu guidance to prison kitchens. Imprisoned vegan people must also be consulted about food provision.

Dr Jeanette Rowley, a vegan rights consultant at The Vegan Society, said, “The long-awaited revised prison food rules offer stronger support for imprisoned vegans than ever before. Legal protections are now stated clearly, and for the first time there is a guaranteed vegan option on the main menu along with stronger guidance on nutritional needs and supplementation.”

Read more: New Study Shows How Vegans Adapt To ‘Survive’ In A Meat-Eating World

‘A major step forward for imprisoned vegans’

Photo shows a roll of barbed wire at the top of a prison wall. UK prisons are now required to take imprisoned vegan people’s ethical beliefs into account while planning menus.
Adobe Stock There are thousands of people in prison in the UK, including hundreds of vegans

There are approximately 87,300 people in prison in England and Wales, including around 800 vegans, who make up roughly one percent of the total population. In 2022, UK prison guards reportedly withheld vegan meals to weed out “fakers.”

“These new rules mark a major step forward for imprisoned vegans and it is especially welcome to see the needs of vegans treated as a matter of dignity and fairness based on their legally protected ethical convictions,” Rowley told PBN.

A prison service spokesperson told Inside Time that The Vegan Society was consulted on the new policy framework before its introduction in February. A spokesperson for The Vegan Society told PBN that they were unable to confirm or comment on the charity’s reported involvement in updating the framework.

Read more: ‘Greener By Default’ Hospitals Reduced Food Emissions By 22% With Plant-Based Meals

Tagged

ethical veganism

ethics

law

news

prison

uk

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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