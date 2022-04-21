Activists are calling for a total ban on greyhound racing in Scotland over a host of animal welfare concerns, including fatal injuries on racetracks and repeated cases of animals being drugged.
The Shawfield Stadium is Scotland’s only regulated greyhound racing track, but there is a second unregulated track in Fife.
Several organizations are calling for an end to the practice. These include Scotland Against Greyhound Exploitation (SAGE) and the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).
Not only are greyhounds subjected to doping with substances like cocaine (13 dogs tested positive from 2018 to 2019), but they are also highly susceptible to injury due to the dangerous configuration of the tracks. It is also difficult to rehome greyhounds after their racing careers, often resulting in early euthanasia.
SAGE is asking for Scottish Parliament’s Rural Affairs, Islands, and Natural Environment Committee to request a total ban.
‘We need legislative change to ban racing’
In 2019, SAGE started a petition against the sport.
It reads: “We need legislative change to ban racing in our country, to tackle the high number of injuries, deaths, and positive drug tests seen in this industry. To reflect the lack of public support for this unsavoury use of animals for human entertainment and gambling profit.”
The petition, which has more than 13,000 signatures, is backed by Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell. He said greyhound racing is an industry “that is really beyond reform.”
While greyhound racing is still legal in the UK, around the world, the industry is declining. In the US, it is illegal in more than 40 states.
The Greyhound Board of Great Britain maintains that welfare is a high priority and that it has strict anti-doping policies.
But in 2019, after 1,000 greyhounds died in one year in the UK, Chris Luffingham of the League Against Cruel Sports told the Guardian: “The greyhound industry continually fails to live up to its promises to truly put welfare first.”
“What these greyhounds really need is not yet more promises from the industry, but for the sport to be phased out and the greyhounds found good homes where they can live long and healthy lives.”
Want To Support Our Work?
Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.
More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.
Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.
Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.
In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.
Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.
This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.