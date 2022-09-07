A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011 A performer balances on the back of a horse during a Rambo Circus performance in 2011 - Media Credit: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo
Business Culture Ethics Headlines

The Biggest Ticketing Platform In India Will No Longer Support Animal Circuses

PETA India has been campaigning for BookyMyShow to stop selling tickets to circuses that use animals, and now it has listened

By

2 Minutes Read

BookMyShow, the biggest ticketing portal in India, has pledged to no longer sell tickets to circuses that feature animals.

The move follows consistent campaigning from PETA India. 

Alongside social media posts, the animal rights organization placed a billboard outside the company’s corporate offices in Mumbai asking it to stop supporting circuses that use animals for entertainment. 

PETA notes that BookMyShow confirmed verbally that it will now introduce a new policy against the use of circus animals.

Vets ask for a rule change on circus animals in India

In 2018, rules were drafted in India that would prohibit the use of circus animals in India. But the ban is still pending, reports The Hindu.

In January, 100 vets across the country petitioned Parshottam Rupala, an Indian politician who serves as minister of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying,appealing for the ban to go ahead.

India is home to several circuses that involve animals. One of them is Rambo Circus, which, PETA reports, is run by an owner who has been arrested for the violation of animal protection laws in the past.

A move away from forcing animals to do tricks

BookMyShow used to sell tickets to Rambo and similar circuses, but not anymore. Poorva Joshipura, PETA India’s director, said in a statement that PETA “commends” the platform for its “commitment to animal welfare.”

“We look forward to the company’s official policy,” they continued. They stated that animals are often “caged, chained, and forced to do tricks” in circuses. They added that they live their “entire lives under the threat of punishment.”

Elsewhere, in the US, the infamous Ringling Bros. circus recently announced its comeback. After years of accusations that it was exploiting and abusing animals for entertainment, it confirmed its new performances will involve humans only. 

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

animals in entertainment BookMyShow circus circus animals india
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Haarlem in the Netherlands
Environment
heading/latest

trending

Haarlem in the Netherlands Environment
A mink looks out from a cage at a fur farm in Italy. Activism
Petition For An EU Ban On The Fur Trade Surpasses 306,000 Signatures
Dolly Parton plays guitar at Glastonbury music festival Celebrities
Dolly Parton’s New Pet Accessory And Toy Collection Supports A Rescue Center
Animal Rebellion protestors in Ayelsbury Activism
Animal Rebellion To Continue Disrupting UK Dairy Production Until Government Meets Demands
Evanna Lynch and Dr Melanie Joy Culture
Evanna Lynch And Dr. Melanie Joy Explore Mental Health And Activism In New Podcast
Two beagles behind a wire cage Activism
‘It’s A Happy Day’ – Last Of 4,000 Beagles Freed From Breeding Facility
Joe Biden gives a speech at Cop27 Environment
COP27: UN Climate Change Conference To Feature Plant-Based Advocates For The First Time
Greggs' new vegan southern fried chicken baguette Food
New At Greggs: Vegan Southern Fried Chicken And Dairy-Free Bean And Cheese Toasties
Text reading "Eating Our Way to Extinction" beside a skull with the Earth inside it Culture
Here’s Where To Watch ‘Eating Our Way To Extinction’ For Free Online
A beekeeper lifts a beehive out of a wooden box, as bees fly around Culture
Is Honey Vegan, And Is It Ethical? The Not-So-Sweet Truth
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x