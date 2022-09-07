The Biggest Ticketing Platform In India Will No Longer Support Animal Circuses

BookMyShow, the biggest ticketing portal in India, has pledged to no longer sell tickets to circuses that feature animals.

The move follows consistent campaigning from PETA India.

Alongside social media posts, the animal rights organization placed a billboard outside the company’s corporate offices in Mumbai asking it to stop supporting circuses that use animals for entertainment.

PETA notes that BookMyShow confirmed verbally that it will now introduce a new policy against the use of circus animals.

Vets ask for a rule change on circus animals in India

In 2018, rules were drafted in India that would prohibit the use of circus animals in India. But the ban is still pending, reports The Hindu.

In January, 100 vets across the country petitioned Parshottam Rupala, an Indian politician who serves as minister of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying,appealing for the ban to go ahead.

Urge @bookmyshow to stop selling tickets to animal circuses that abuse animals physically and mentally by caging and beating them for performances: https://t.co/TPFnXieIrq pic.twitter.com/mHYIvgIPqs — PETA India (@PetaIndia) June 30, 2022

India is home to several circuses that involve animals. One of them is Rambo Circus, which, PETA reports, is run by an owner who has been arrested for the violation of animal protection laws in the past.

A move away from forcing animals to do tricks

BookMyShow used to sell tickets to Rambo and similar circuses, but not anymore. Poorva Joshipura, PETA India’s director, said in a statement that PETA “commends” the platform for its “commitment to animal welfare.”



“We look forward to the company’s official policy,” they continued. They stated that animals are often “caged, chained, and forced to do tricks” in circuses. They added that they live their “entire lives under the threat of punishment.”

Elsewhere, in the US, the infamous Ringling Bros. circus recently announced its comeback. After years of accusations that it was exploiting and abusing animals for entertainment, it confirmed its new performances will involve humans only.