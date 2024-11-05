Anti-Firework Petition With 1 Million Signatures Delivered To UK Government

A petition calling for greater regulation of fireworks in the UK was delivered to 10 Downing Street earlier today (November 5).

The petition comes from The Firework Campaign, which wants private firework use to be prohibited on most days of the year. It argues that fireworks should be limited to special occasions like Bonfire Night, which falls today, as well as Chinese New Year, New Year’s Eve, and Diwali. It also calls for firework displays to require a license, and a reduction in the maximum decibel level of fireworks

Julie Doome set up the campaign in 2013. It’s received huge support from people who are concerned about the impact fireworks have on both animals and vulnerable people. “The public fall into two categories, those who have no idea of the distress caused and those who know but don’t care,” she previously told Plant Based News. “We have been raising awareness for over 10 years now and every MP will have received emails detailing the problems of their constituents. They cannot deny they know about the issues, but are unwilling to do anything to help.”

The problem with fireworks

Adobe Stock Dogs suffer hugely during firework displays

It’s well-known that fireworks cause serious problems for companion animals, many of whom have far better hearing abilities than humans. The loud bangs are often very distressing, and studies have shown that just one negative experience can trigger a life-long noise phobia. Animals can also become spooked and run away. Over the weekend, a dog was killed after being hit by a car while running away from the bangs.

Fireworks also impact wildlife. Wild animals don’t have the shelter of human homes to protect them from the noise, and many birds fly into buildings after being spooked by the lights and noises. Farmed animals, many of whom are already languishing in horrific conditions, also suffer greatly during firework displays.

Some animal advocacy organizations are calling on a total ban on conventional fireworks due to their impact on animals. PETA, for example, urges people to instead opt for experiences like laser light shows, which don’t come with loud noises.

Sign the petition for tighter regulations on fireworks here.

