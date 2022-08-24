Chickens lined up in an overcrowded cage at a market Such markets have long come under fire over animal welfare concerns - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Culture Ethics Headlines

Animal Abuse Documented At Multiple Markets In San Francisco

An undercover investigation has found that several shops selling live animals may have broken the law

By

4 Minutes Read

Live animal markets in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, California, have come under fire for animal cruelty.

Animal advocacy group Animal Outlook conducted an investigation into the matter in February and March. It reported finding welfare violations at 11 shops that sold and slaughtered live animals.

Undercover footage shows one market employee cutting into a turtle who appeared to be still alive and moving. Other clips see fish being bludgeoned and then dismembered, and frogs piled on top of each other in plastic tubs. Footage also shows chickens stuffed into overcrowded metal cages.

“The desire to protect animals against cruelty is inherent in our humanity. Survey after survey finds near-unanimous opposition to animal cruelty. There are laws against it, yet it is allowed to continue under the veil of live markets,” reads a statement from Animal Outlook.

California’s welfare laws do not distinguish between marine and terrestrial species. According to Animal Outlook, this means that the conditions seen at all 11 shops would breach animal welfare laws. 

State law says that animals kept at live markets should not be “dismembered, flayed, cut open, or have its skin, scales, feathers, or shell removed while the animal is still alive.”

Animal welfare violations

Animal Outlook has now filed a law enforcement complaint, which details the exact violations occurring at each location. The complaint states: “We hereby request that you investigate this matter and enforce both San Francisco and California law against these establishments.”

Warning: this image gallery contains depictions of animal abuse.

  • Chickens stuffed into wire cages
    Chickens stuffed into wire cages
  • A worker wrestles with a goat, preparing them to be sold as meat. "No photos" is painted on the wall behind.
    A worker wrestles with a goat, preparing them to be sold as meat. “No photos” is painted on the wall behind.
  • Dozens of frogs confined in plastic crates
    Dozens of frogs confined in plastic crates
  • A softshell turtle trapped in a mesh bag inside a cooler
    A softshell turtle trapped in a mesh bag inside a cooler
  • Turtles in a plastic tub without water
    Turtles in a plastic tub without water
  • A dead fish floats upside down in a dirty tank
    A dead fish floats upside down in a dirty tank

Animal Outlook executive director Cheryl Leahy spoke about the investigation in a statement. They said: “We want the public to be aware that this type of animal cruelty is happening in all sorts of places, both on massive factory farms and slaughterhouse run by a multinational corporations and right in our own neighborhoods: cruelty and suffering are standard fare across the board.

“The good news is each of us has the power to take a stand against this cruelty by refusing to purchase animal products.” 

Live animal markets in the US

Leahy emphasized the prevalence of live animal markets across the country – there are hundreds in the US alone – labeling it a “national crisis.”

Live animal markets are sometimes known as “wet markets,” although the latter does not necessarily always trade with live animals.

These businesses have long been controversial. And, they became the subject of renewed scrutiny at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020, animal rights protests broke out among the 70 live animal markets in New York City, with footage from CBS News showing animals stacked on top of each other with feces, urine, and blood flowing between them. 

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

animal cruelty animal markets california Live Animal Markets usa
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Caged chickens on a farm
Culture
heading/latest

trending

Caged chickens on a farm Culture
A woman eats a salad while working on her laptop Environment
Could Lancaster Be The UK’s Latest City Council To Go Vegan?
Tractor spraying pesticides on soybean field with sprayer at spring Business
Fertilizer Seriously Damages Our Planet – Is This Plant-Based Version The Solution?
Horse drawn carriage awaits old city tour customers, Palma de Majorca Activism
Mallorca Will Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages In Palma After Heatwave Causes Animal Collapse
woman buying oranges in plastic mesh at supermarket Food
Why Is Tesco Labeling Fruit As Unsuitable For Vegans?
A selection of plant-based meats in a supermarket Business
Why South Africa’s Planned Seizures Of Plant-Based Meat Have Been Stopped (For Now)
Close up photo, woman ready to eat medium rare beef steak while sitting in modern restaurant. Headlines
Red Meat Increases Heart Disease Risk By 22%, Suggests New Research
Trevor Noah sits on his desk at the Daily Show Culture
Trevor Noah Invites Vegan Activist On ‘The Daily Show’ To Discuss Fish Suffering
Bottles of cow's milk on a conveyer belt in a dairy facility Business
Canadian Dairy Facility To Make Permanent Switch To Plant-Based
A calf with a tagged ear on a dairy farm, being held in a small crate Ethics
This World Plant Milk Day, A Reminder Of Why The Future Must Be Dairy-Free
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x