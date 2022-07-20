A nile crocodile on a shore of a lake A number of luxury brands have also ditched exotic animal skins recently - Media Credit: Gregor Bogdanski / Adobe Stock
Culture Ethics Headlines

American Express Just Ditched Crocodile Skin From Its Online Store

The crocodile skin industry is linked with extreme animal cruelty

By

2 Minutes Read

American Express will no longer offer crocodile skin items in its online Membership Rewards store.

When customers spend on their American Express card, they receive points on their account. These points can be spent on a number of different things, including the multinational’s own online shop, which includes everything from designer bags to coffee machines. 

But following pressure from PETA US, customers can no longer buy anything made with crocodile skins.

According to the animal rights organization, more than 300,000 of its members sent messages to American Express, urging the company to stop supporting the exotic animal skin trade. Now, it has obliged.

The crocodile skin industry

The crocodile skin industry has come under fire for cruelty. In 2016, PETA released findings from an investigation in Vietnam, which found animals living in cramped, concrete enclosures.

PETA says workers gave crocodiles electric shocks, before cutting their necks and inserting rods into their throats. The organization also claimed to find evidence that some crocodiles may have been skinned alive.

Tracy Reiman, PETA’s executive vice president, praised American Express for no longer engaging with the industry.

She said: “American Express is collecting major points for ditching an industry that hacks apart and skins crocodiles alive, as our investigations have shown.”

“PETA US is celebrating this compassionate move and reminding everyone that for every bag, belt, or pair of boots made out of the skin of a crocodile, an intelligent and sensitive animal endured a horrific death.”

Luxury brands Burberry, Chanel, and Altuzarra have also ditched exotic animal skins in recent years. 
Hermès continues to use crocodile skin, which has inspired several animal rights organizations to focus their attention on the fashion house. You can lend your support to PETA’s campaign here.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

American Express crocodile crocodile skin exotic animal
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Friends sitting in a restaurant ordering food from a waiter
Business
A person with their eyes closed outside in the sun
Headlines
heading/latest

trending

Rush hour on M25 UK motorway queue of cars trucks & lorries in traffic jam Activism
Friends sitting in a restaurant ordering food from a waiter Business
Bristol Vegetarian Restaurant Now Adding Climate Impact Labels To Menus
A nile crocodile on a shore of a lake Culture
American Express Just Ditched Crocodile Skin From Its Online Store
A person with their eyes closed outside in the sun Headlines
Vitamin D: What It Is, Why It’s Important, And How To Get Enough On A Vegan Diet
A beagle puppy sitting in the grass Culture
4,000 Beagles Saved From Animal Testing Facility In Virginia
Jane Goodall's new barbie doll Celebrities
Barbie’s ‘Inspiring Women’ Series Now Includes A Dr. Jane Goodall Doll
Group of people eating in restaurant Food
Unsupportive Family And Friends Prevent People Turning Vegan, New Research Suggests
cattle survivors of fire look at burning trees Environment
US Emissions Have Caused $2 Trillion Of Damage To Other Countries, Says Study
a mountain of plastic waste Environment
The UK’s Plastic Waste Crisis: 100 Billion Pieces Of Packaging Discarded Every Year
Two glasses of red wine with charcuterie assortment Headlines
Charcuterie Processed Meats Increase Cancer Risk, Confirm French Authorities
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active