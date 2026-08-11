PETA Launches First-of-Its-Kind Silicone Piglet To Replace Classroom Dissections

PETA has launched a new silicone fetal pig, the Kind Piglet, to replace real animals in classroom dissections.

The majority of classroom dissections are mammals, and, according to PETA, high school teachers have been “clamoring” for a clean, safe, cruelty-free alternative.

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PETA previously said that roughly 20 million animals are used in “archaic teaching exercises” in the US per year, including an estimated 500,000 fetal, or unborn, pigs.

The animal rights nonprofit announced the Kind Piglet in July. It features color-coded organs, easy set-up, and is 100 percent cruelty-free. It also avoids exposure to dangerous chemicals, such as formaldehyde, which are used to preserve real piglets.

Furthermore, the Kind Piglet is more affordable, safer, and inclusive than using animals. PETA has said it will be sending models to teachers nationwide and that the cruelty-free Kind Piglet will be “in classrooms in time for the new school year.”

PETA described the project as “deeply personal” for president Tracy Reiman, who refused to participate in a fetal pig dissection when she was in school but was forced to watch. She previously oversaw the creation and launch of PETA’s Kind Frog, which has been widely celebrated by pupils, teachers, and parents alike.

“As a student, I learned firsthand how dissection can leave a lasting impression for all the wrong reasons,” Reiman said. “Every student deserves the chance to explore science with curiosity, not discomfort, and the Kind Piglet helps make that possible while not harming a hair on a pig’s head.”

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‘People are waking up to the fact that cruelty has no place in their classrooms, their closets, their plates, or anywhere else’

Adobe Stock According to PETA, some fetal pigs are still alive when “cut from their mother’s womb,” then killed and sold for use in the classroom

Reiman has been the president of PETA for just over a year.

In that time, the organization has published and undertaken multiple undercover investigations. In May, PETA’s investigation into an Envigo-run dog breeding facility in Virginia led to the sentencing of former attending veterinarian Dawn Marie Gau to 12 months in jail, suspended, and seven years of supervised probation for animal cruelty.

“My motto is, ‘modernize,’” Reiman said. “People are waking up to the fact that cruelty has no place in their classrooms, their closets, their plates, or anywhere else – and PETA is here to show that kindness and innovation make life better for everyone, animals included.”

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