X
Animals Other News Science

Scientists Capture Footage Of Octopuses And Fishes Hunting Cooperatively

One of the scientists described octopus sentience as being "very close" to that of humans

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows the big blue octopus foraging alongside - or potentially hunting with - fishes in the Red Sea The footage offers insight into the complex social lives and hunting methods of octopuses - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A team of scientists has captured footage of octopuses and fishes* hunting cooperatively for mollusks and other smaller sea creatures.

Read more: First North Atlantic Right Whale Spotted Off Irish Coast In Over A Century

While octopuses typically hunt alone, they have previously been depicted foraging alongside fishes. Thirteen new clips – extracted from over 120 hours of footage taken in the Red Sea – confirm that the different species collaborate in order to hunt for food more effectively.

The scientists published an accompanying study in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, which describes the complex, social, multispecies cooperation as ranging from “simple exploitative actions” to “complex coordinated networks.”

“The octopus basically works as the decider of the group,” explained co-author Eduardo Sampaio, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Konstanz, Germany. “There’s a sign that some cognition is occurring here, for sure.”

Read more: Could ‘Whole Cut’ Vegan Seafood Move People Away From Eating Fish?

‘We are very similar to these animals’

Photo shows the big blue octopus foraging alongside - or potentially hunting with - fishes in the Red Sea
Adobe Stock Big blue octopuses hunt with the aid of several different fish species

In both the study and the footage, fishes are depicted acting as guides. They find appropriate prey and flag the location, allowing the accompanying octopus to extract the prey with their arms.

Each of the 13 clips shows the big blue octopus (Octopus Cyanea) hunting with different species of fishes, including the blue goatfish (Parupeneus Cyclostomus), who displayed particularly strong team hunting skills and dictated the pair’s overall direction.

“The other fish provide several options, and then the octopus decides which one to take,” said Sampaio. “There’s this element of shared leadership.”

Each species adopted a different role to aid the hunt, and the octopuses also appeared to adapt and respond depending on the situation. For example, schools of blacktip groupers (Epinephelus Fasciatus) frequently included opportunistic individuals who did not contribute to the hunt. In these instances, octopuses struck coasting individuals to keep them focused.

“We are very similar to these animals,” said Sampaio, as reported by NBC News. “In terms of sentience, they are at a very close level or closer than we think toward us.”

Read more: The ‘World’s First’ Octopus Farm – Everything You Need To Know

*While the English language usually refers to multiple fishes as “fish”, we use “fishes” to emphasize that they are individuals.

Tagged

animal sentience

news

octopus

sea life

wildlife

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active