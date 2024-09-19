Life-Sized Mechanical Elephant Arrives At Indian Temple

An Indian temple has been gifted a life-size mechanical elephant named “Niranjana” for use in ceremonies after pledging to never own or hire live elephants.

PETA India, Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), and actor Samyukta Hornad gifted Niranjana the mechanical elephant to the Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Yedeyur, Kunigal Taluk, Tumkur District. It is the first Muzrai or government temple to use one.

The gift was also supported by Kunigal Member of the Legislative Assembly HD Ranganath, actor Sowmya Reddy, Karnataka Mahila Congress President Sowmya Reddy, and Karnataka’s state Minister of Muzrai and Transport, Shri Ramalinga Reddy.

“Technological innovation enables us to preserve our deep cultural traditions and heritage while also allowing captive elephants to live with their families,” said Ramalinga Reddy in a statement. “It gives me great joy to support this mechanical, lifelike elephant, which will ensure that devotees can participate in festivals and rituals in a safe and animal-friendly manner.”

‘It’s good for people, too’

An inauguration ceremony was held for Niranjana earlier this month at the temple followed by a mangala vadhyam performance.

Mangala vadhyam translates to “auspicious instruments,” and such a performance typically includes the nadaswaram, a double reed wind instrument that features in almost all South Indian weddings and traditional temples.

Like the nadaswaram, elephants are a part of India’s cultural and religious traditions. Mechanical elephants like Niranjana are a unique and animal-friendly way to keep these traditions alive without harming real wildlife.

According to PETA India, training elephants to participate in processions involves forcing them into submission, while those held captive for use in temples can suffer from painful problems with their feet and legs. Captive animals also frequently lash out, killing humans.

“These compassionate alternatives will not only allow endangered elephants to live with their families in the wild, it’s good for people too in the longer run. This won’t take away the old cultural traditions,” said Hornad. “All we take away is bull hooks, pain, and misery of elephants.”

