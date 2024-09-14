Chris Packham Condemns Hunting Crimes Detailed In New Report

Chris Packham has condemned the hundreds of wildlife crimes detailed in a new report on illegal hunting and called for an urgent “reaction” from the UK’s newly elected Labour government.

The naturalist, presenter, and wildlife advocate described artificial trail hunting as a “lawless, cruel free-for-all for an arrogant rural mob.”

While hunt supporters maintain that trail hunting is both ethical and legal, the data analyzed in the new report indicates the extent to which wild animals are illegally hunted and killed under the pretense of following artificial trails.

A Case for a Proper Ban on Hunting, published by Protect the Wild earlier this month, found that a total of nearly 600 wild animals were chased or killed during the 2023 to 2024 hunting season. This includes 364 reported incidents of hunts chasing foxes, 150 incidents of hunts chasing deer, and 40 incidents of hunts chasing hares.

“We have the report, what we need next is a reaction from Labour,” continued Packham. “The overwhelming evidence of the cruelty and criminality involved in fox hunting necessitates urgent legislative action.”

‘A single wild animal being chased or killed is one too many’

Adobe Stock Hunting foxes and other wildlife with dogs has been illegal in the UK for nearly 20 years

Hunts who chase and kill wildlife frequently excuse such incidents by claiming their hounds switched from the artificial trail to that of a live animal without their knowledge. However, according to the report, hunt staff also attempted to dig foxes out of the ground at least six times during the most recent season, and “interfered” with badger setts on 124 different occasions.

The report’s principal author, Glen Black, noted that this collated data only includes the incidents witnessed by activists or members of the public.

Furthermore, Protect the Wild estimates that there were likely over 19,000 hunting days in the season, the majority of which had no external witnesses. Out of the 2312 different reports analyzed, Black found that nearly 45 percent of hunt meets involved some sort of antisocial or criminal action.

In addition to wildlife crime, the report also details 239 “minor attacks” on members of the public and activists, and 16 “major attacks” involving destroyed vehicles and serious injuries. There were also nearly 100 chases and deaths of non-quarry animals such as cats, 327 traffic offenses, and thousands of pounds of taxpayer money in associated policing costs.

“A single wild animal being chased or killed is one too many. A single disturbance of a badger sett is one too many,” added Packham. “Attacks on wildlife monitors, the public, havoc on roads – the numbers are clear.”

