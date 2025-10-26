California Officially Bans Cat Declawing Unless Medically Necessary

Cat declawing is now banned in the state of California unless medically necessary.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation banning cat declawing earlier this month. The decision was welcomed by animal welfare groups and other lawmakers. California joins New York, Maryland, Virginia, and DC in creating a state-wide ban on the procedure, which has become increasingly controversial in recent years.

Declawing, or Onychectomy, is invasive, dangerous, and has been linked to chronic discomfort and long-term “painful afflictions.” While there are some medical reasons for the practice – including fractures, damaged joints, and chronic infections – declawing has historically been treated as a minor elective procedure in North America and Canada, where up to 25 percent of domestic cats are declawed.

The outdated practice, which can involve amputating toe bones or severing tendons, has been widely condemned by animal advocates and veterinary professionals. Despite its prevalence throughout the US, there has been little standardization of technique and tools, further adding to the risk of poor patient outcomes.

Some households may choose to have cats declawed to prevent them from scratching people, while others do so to prevent damage to furniture and other possessions. Animal rights organization PETA noted that clawing is “natural, healthy, and necessary,” and said that cats use their claws to exercise, to play, to stretch, to mark territory, and to maintain the nails themselves.

“Cat declawing, the amputation of the first knuckle of each cat’s toes, is an outdated, cruel, and unethical surgical procedure that results in lifelong disfigurement and pain,” said Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San José), who introduced the bill.

California takes action on ‘underground’ puppy trade

Adobe Stock In addition to protecting cats, California is attempting to crack down on out-of-state puppy mills

Newsom recently signed three other bills into law that aim to increase transparency when purchasing companion animals. California banned pet store sales in 2019 to prevent animals raised on out-of-state puppy mills from being imported and sold, but a Los Angeles Times investigation last year discovered an “underground puppy trade” made up of unethical mass breeders and “unscrupulous” resellers who destroy records and disguise the dogs’ origins from buyers in California.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and it’s time to shine a light on puppy mills. Greater transparency in pet purchases will bring to light abusive practices that take advantage of pets in order to exploit hopeful pet owners,” said Newsom in a statement. “Today’s legislation protects both animals and Californians by addressing fraudulent pet breeding and selling practices.”

