This sun-dried tomato muhammara from The Vegan Middle Eastern Cookbook by Noha Elbadry-Cloud is a vegan Levantine-style dip made with walnuts, roasted red bell pepper, tahini, pomegranate molasses, and sun-dried tomatoes. Traditional muhammara already has a rich, tangy flavor, and the sun-dried tomatoes make this version even more savory.

Toasted walnuts give the dip body, while roasted red pepper keeps it smooth and sweet. Pomegranate molasses adds sharpness, lemon juice brightens it, and Aleppo pepper brings gentle heat. Breadcrumbs help thicken the mixture, so it spreads well and holds its shape on a plate.

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Serve this sun-dried tomato muhammara as an appetizer with crackers, raw vegetables, or warm bread. It also works well on grazing boards or as a sandwich spread. Chill it for an hour before serving, or eat it at room temperature. Finish it with sun-dried tomato oil, parsley, and a pinch of Aleppo pepper.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Middle Eastern Cookbook by Noha Elbadry-Cloud. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Noha Elbadry-Cloud.

Make this dip

This vegan muhammara uses toasted walnuts, roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, tahini, lemon juice, and pomegranate molasses. It makes a savory dip for appetizers, grazing boards, raw vegetables, crackers, or sandwiches. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 1 cup (117 g) walnuts, whole or pieces

1 large red bell pepper seeded, roasted and peeled

½ cup (54 g) plain, vegan breadcrumbs

½ cup (90 g) jarred sun-dried tomatoes (a little oil is fine)

1 large clove garlic peeled

¼ cup (60 ml) lemon juice

2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp (40 g) pomegranate molasses

1½ tbsp (23 g) tahini

1 tbsp (15 ml) agave or maple syrup

1 tsp Aleppo pepper

1 tsp sea salt To Serve 1 tsp sun-dried tomatoes oil marinade from the jar

Chopped fresh parsley

Pinch of Aleppo pepper

Crackers or raw veggies of choice Instructions To make the dip, heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat until hot and lightly smoking. Add the walnuts and toast them, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Watch them closely to be sure they cook evenly and to avoid scorching. Remove the skillet from the heat, and let the walnuts cool to room temperature.

In a food processor, combine the toasted walnuts, bell pepper, bread crumbs, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, tahini, agave, Aleppo pepper and salt. Pulse it, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed, until completely smooth and creamy.

Refrigerate the dip for 1 hour or enjoy at room temperature. To serve, plate the muhammara, then drizzle with sun-dried tomato oil and top with parsley and Aleppo pepper. Pair with your favorite crackers and/or raw veggies.

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