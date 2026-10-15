These quick and crispy zucchini fritters with avocado crema come from Vegan Comfort Cooking by Melanie McDonald. They turn shredded zucchini into golden pan-fried cakes with crisp edges and tender centers. The avocado crema on top adds a creamy finish, and a little hot sauce or chili flakes gives each bite some heat.

Serve these fritters for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a light dinner. They fit well next to a salad, roasted potatoes, toast, or a bowl of soup. You can also make them smaller and serve them as an appetizer with extra crema on the side. They look simple, but the stack of browned fritters, green sauce, herbs, and hot sauce makes them a proper dish.

Read more: Crispy And Melty Mozzarella Sticks

This is a good recipe for using up zucchini when you have too much in the fridge. The fritters cook quickly in a skillet, so you get something fresh and crisp without turning on the oven. Eat them hot from the pan, while the edges still have texture.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Comfort Cooking by Melanie McDonald. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Melanie McDonald.

Pan fry these crispy zucchini fritters

These vegan zucchini fritters cook up crisp on the outside and tender in the middle. Serve them with avocado crema for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or an easy appetizer. No ratings yet Servings 8 fritters Ingredients For the fritters 3 medium zucchini

1 medium onion

1½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

2 tbsp ground flaxseeds

Zest of 1 small lemon reserve the rest of the lemon for the crema

1½ cups garbanzo bean flour

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp red pepper flakes optional

Olive or vegetable oil for pan For the avocado crema 1 medium avocado

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic

1 tsp sriracha or other hot sauce

2 tsp white wine vinegar

5 tbsp water

2 tbsp olive oil optional

Salt Instructions To prepare the fritters, grate the zucchini and onion. If you have a food processor, use the grating attachment to do this, which makes it really quick and easy. Transfer to a bowl, sprinkle with the salt, stir really well and leave for at least 30 minutes; longer is okay.

Transfer the mixture to a large sieve or colander and use clean hands to press out the water; alternatively, wrap in a clean dish towel and wring out the water. It is important to get as much water out as possible.

Return the mixture to the bowl. Add the cumin, oregano, thyme, garlic, flaxseeds, lemon zest, garbanzo flour, baking powder and red pepper flakes (if using). Stir together really well so everything is distributed well and you cannot see any dry flour. It will be a very stiff batter. Leave it to rest for 10 minutes. During this time, it will loosen up a little.

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Grease with a little oil if it’s not nonstick. Once it’s hot, give the batter a quick stir, and then add it to the pan, using around 1/3 cup (80 ml) per fritter and leaving about 2 inches (5 cm) around each one. Use a spoon to flatten the fritters to about ½ inch (1.3 cm) thick and allow to cook for about 7 minutes each side, or until golden brown. Serve them immediately or keep warm in the oven on its lowest setting while you finish cooking the rest.

You can also bake the fritters in a preheated 400°F (200°C) oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and drop the mixture onto it in roughly 1/3-cup (80-ml) amounts; then flatten them to about ½ inch (1.3 cm) thick. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, flip them and then bake for an additional 10 minutes.

To prepare the avocado crema, cut the avocado in half. Remove the pit and scoop out the flesh into a blender or food processor. Add all the other crema ingredients except the salt and blend until completely smooth. Season with salt to taste. You can adjust the thickness by adding a little more or less water. The olive oil is an optional addition. It makes the crema glossier, but you can easily omit it and add 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) of extra water instead.

Serve the hot fritters with a generous dollop of avocado crema.

Leftover fritters keep well for up to 5 days in the fridge. They also freeze really well. They can be reheated in a skillet over medium heat or in the oven. They are also surprisingly good cold! The crema will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for 2 to 3 days. Enjoy leftover crema as a dip with chips, with tacos, burritos, veggie burgers, and sandwiches, or thin it out with a little more water or a drop of white wine vinegar to make a great salad dressing!

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