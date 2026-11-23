These baked jalapeño poppers from Sadia Badiei’s Simply Plants put a plant-based spin on a popular party snack. Fresh jalapeños hold a creamy filling made from cannellini beans, chipotle peppers, and corn. A crunchy panko topping adds texture, while the chipotle brings a smoky flavor and a little heat.

Unlike traditional deep-fried poppers, this version bakes in the oven until the topping turns golden and crisp. The bean filling keeps things creamy, with apple cider vinegar adding a tangy note. Taco seasoning brings extra flavor without making the recipe complicated. You can prepare a batch in about 45 minutes, making these poppers a handy option when friends come over.

Read more: Baked Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Serve them warm with chopped fresh chives for a simple starter or snack to share. They’re great for parties, casual gatherings, or evenings when you want something savory with a little spice. The recipe makes 12 poppers, so you can share them around or keep them all to yourself. Adjust the heat by removing the jalapeño seeds and membranes before filling.

Reprinted with permission from Simply Plants by Sadia Badiei. Copyright © 2026 Pick Up Limes B.V. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Photographs copyright © 2026 Pick Up Limes B.V.

How to make homemade baked jalapeño poppers

These vegan baked jalapeño poppers feature a creamy cannellini bean, chipotle, and corn filling with a crispy panko topping. Baked until golden, they make a tasty, slightly spicy snack or party appetizer. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 6 jalapeños Ingredients ½ cup canned cannellini beans

2 teaspoons minced canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

¼ cup corn kernels canned or thawed frozen

2 tablespoons refined coconut oil melted

½ tablespoon nutritional yeast flakes

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

Cooking spray as needed

Chopped fresh chives for garnish (optional) Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F / 180°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Halve the jalapeños and remove the seeds and membranes.

In a medium bowl, mash the beans and chipotle together with a fork. Stir in the corn, 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil, the nutritional yeast, vinegar, and ½ teaspoon of the salt.

Divide the filling among the jalapeño halves.

In a small bowl, mix together the panko, taco seasoning, the remaining 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, and ¼ teaspoon salt.

Sprinkle the panko mixture over the filled jalapeños, gently pressing it down to help it stick. Arrange the jalapeño halves on the prepared baking sheet and spritz with cooking spray. Transfer to the oven.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the topping is golden.

Serve garnished with chopped chives, if desired.

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