This oyster mushroom and preserved lemon pasta puts preserved lemons front and center. Finely chopped and cooked with garlic and shallots, they give the sauce a deep citrus flavor that feels sharper and more complex than fresh lemon juice. Roasted oyster mushrooms add texture, while spaghetti carries all those flavors through the dish.

Natlicious Food pairs the pasta with pistachios, nutritional yeast, and fresh basil. The pistachios bring crunch, the basil adds freshness, and the nutritional yeast rounds everything out with savory flavor. Nothing feels unnecessary. Each ingredient has a purpose and helps build the finished dish.

Read more: One-Pot Tomato, Spinach And Chickpea Filo Pie

The pasta comes together quickly, making it a good option for lunch or dinner. If you’ve taken the time to make a jar of preserved lemons, this recipe gives them a chance to do what they do best. Their flavor runs through the entire dish and turns a simple bowl of pasta into something far more memorable.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Whip up some mushroom and preserved lemon pasta

This oyster mushroom and preserved lemon pasta combines roasted mushrooms, spaghetti, pistachios, and fresh basil in a simple vegan meal. Preserved lemon adds a bright savory flavor that transforms a short ingredient list into a flavorful lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients Mushrooms: 250 g oyster mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon of each garlic granules oregano and chili flakes Pasta: 1 shallot

1 clove of garlic

50 g pistachio

½ preserved lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon of oregano and garlic granules garlic granules

200 g spaghetti

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

5-6 fresh basil leaves oregano or mint would work here as well Instructions Tear apart the mushrooms and add them in large bowl.

Add the seasonings and olive oil and mix to combine.

Add the mushrooms on a single layer on baking tray, and bake at a preheated oven at 180°C for 25-30 minutes.

While the mushrooms are in the oven, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Cut the shallot, mince the garlic, chop the pistachio and finely mince the preserved lemon.

In a wide pan, on medium heat, add the olive oil, followed by the shallot and a pinch of salt. Sauté until translucent.

In the meantime, start boiling your pasta in salted water for 2 minutes less than the package instructions.

Back to the pan, add the minced garlic and preserved lemons and sauté for a couple of minutes.

Add the spices and herbs in the pan and keep 60ml of pasta water on the side and keep adding splashes of it in the pan.

Once the pasta is ready, use some kitchen tongs to transfer it into the pan, along with the baked mushrooms.

Finish with the nutritional yeast, pistachios and tear some fresh basil leaves.

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