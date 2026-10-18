This jackfruit lo mein from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame is a plant-based take on the Chinese noodle dish. Lo mein means “tossed noodles,” and this recipe keeps that simple idea. Cooked noodles get tossed with jackfruit, vegetables, and a savory brown sauce.

Jackfruit takes the place of meat here. It shreds into smaller pieces but still keeps some texture in the pan. Mushrooms, carrots, and bok choy add vegetables, but you can swap in what you have. The sauce uses tamari, miso, mirin, and umeboshi paste, so it coats the noodles without needing a heavy stir-fry sauce.

Read more: Dan Dan Noodles

Make this jackfruit lo mein for lunch or dinner when you want noodles with vegetables in one pan. You do not need a wok. A wide shallow pan or Dutch oven works fine. Use thick Chinese noodles, ramen, rice noodles, or even spaghetti, then finish the bowls with sliced scallions.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman.

Making jackfruit lo mein

This vegan lo mein tosses noodles with shredded jackfruit, vegetables, and a savory tamari-miso sauce. It makes an easy lunch or dinner and does not need a wok. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients Noodles ½ lb (227 g) uncooked thick Chinese noodles Jackfruit and Vegetables 1 (14-oz [397-g] ) can young jackfruit, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp (15 ml) sunflower oil

1 small onion cut into half-moons

2 cloves garlic pressed

1 tbsp (15 g) grated fresh ginger

¼ cup (60 ml) water

6 baby bella mushrooms thinly sliced

Pinch of salt

Dash of pepper

2 carrots shredded

1 big or 2 baby bok choy cut into ¼-inch (6-mm) pieces Sauce ¼ cup (60 ml) water

2 tbsp (30 ml) tamari

2 tbsp (36 g) umeboshi paste

2 tsp (10 ml) mellow white miso

1 tbsp (15 ml) mirin To Serve 2 scallions white and green parts, thinly sliced Instructions Bring a big pot of salted water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

To prepare the jackfruit, cut off the hard cores, remove any seeds and seed pods and discard. Shred the rest, leaving some chunkier pieces. Set aside.

Heat a wide shallow pan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sunflower oil. When it’s shimmering, add the onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger. Cook until the garlic and ginger are fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the jackfruit and water and use tongs to mix around. Cook with the cover askew, until most of the water is absorbed, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Add the mushrooms. Stir them into the jackfruit and onion mixture and cook, until the mushrooms start to turn golden brown, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the carrots and bok choy. Cook until the bok choy is wilted and bright green, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the noodles and toss everything together.

In the meantime, prepare the sauce. Add the water, tamari, umeboshi paste, miso and mirin to a small mixing bowl. Break up the miso with a small silicone spatula and whisk the sauce together until completely smooth.

Pour the sauce over the top and use tongs to mix it until everything is fully coated.

Serve topped with scallions.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com