Lunch Vegan Recipes

Beet And Quinoa Salad With Maple Vinaigrette

This salad is a good source of iron and omega-3

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2 Minutes Read

Beet And Quinoa Salad With Maple Vinaigrette with arugula and walnuts This easy salad uses fresh beetroot - Media Credit: Toni Zernik
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This beet and quinoa salad with maple vinaigrette from Lauren McNeill’s cookbook The Simple Vegan Kitchen is a vegan lunch with roasted beet, quinoa, arugula, walnuts, and apple. The beet adds color and a mild earthy taste. Apple and maple syrup add sweetness, while lemon juice and Dijon mustard give the dressing a sharp finish.

Roast the diced beet until tender, then cook the quinoa in vegetable stock. Add both to a bowl with arugula, walnuts, apple, salt, and pepper. Whisk the maple syrup, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper, then toss the salad with the dressing.

Read more: Preserved Lemon Bulgur Salad

This salad works year-round and stores well in the fridge for up to three days. It makes a good prep-ahead lunch for two, especially when you want grains, greens, fruit, and nuts in one bowl. The recipe is also a good source of iron and omega-3.

Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

Put together your beet and quinoa salad

This vegan salad uses roasted beet, quinoa, arugula, walnuts, apple, and maple vinaigrette. It serves two and makes a useful year-round lunch that you can prep ahead.
Beet And Quinoa Salad With Maple Vinaigrette with arugula and walnuts
No ratings yet
Duration32 minutes
Cook Time27 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

FOR THE SALAD
  • 1 beet diced (see Recipe Note)
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil
  • 1 cup (186 g) uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups (480 ml) no-salt-added vegetable stock
  • 4 cups (80 g) arugula packed cup (67 g)
  • ½ walnut halves
  • 1 apple diced (I used PinkLady)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
FOR THE VINAIGRETTE
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) lemon juice, about 1 lemon
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425°F (218°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a medium bowl, toss the beet pieces in olive oil and spread them on the baking sheet. Roast them for 25 to 30 minutes, or until fork tender. Meanwhile, cook the quinoa in the vegetable stock as per package instructions.
  • Once the beet pieces are cooked, combine them with the quinoa, arugula, walnuts, apple, salt and pepper together in a large bowl.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk the maple syrup, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper together for the maple vinaigrette. Toss the salad with the maple vinaigrette.
  • Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
RECIPE NOTE:
I didn’t bother peeling the beet in this recipe—I just washed it really well. If you choose to peel your beet, I recommend you do this under cool running water and make sure you’re wearing an apron!

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Tagged

beetroot

kid friendly

quinoa

recipes

vegan recipes

walnut

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The Author

Lauren McNeill

Lauren McNeill is a plant-based registered dietitian and the creator of Tasting to Thrive. She holds a master’s of public health in nutrition with a specialization in women’s health. Through her social media platforms, Lauren shares easy and approachable plant-based recipes that are nourishing while still being delicious. She provides one-on-one nutrition counseling services virtually through her private practice and has created online programs to help people thrive on a plant-based diet.

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