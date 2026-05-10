This vegan ackee and saltfish is a plant-based take on a well-known Jamaican dish, often served as part of a hearty breakfast but also enjoyed at other times of day. It keeps the structure of the original while replacing the fish with a vegan alternative like seasoned tofu or jackfruit. Ackee remains the center of the dish, bringing a soft, buttery texture that holds everything together and gives it a familiar feel.

The cooking process builds flavor step by step. Onions, garlic, and bell peppers cook down first to create a base, followed by spices like thyme, turmeric, and all-purpose seasoning. Cherry tomatoes add moisture and break down into the mix. The vegan “saltfish” absorbs the seasoning, while the ackee folds in gently at the end. This keeps its texture intact and helps the dish stay balanced without turning mushy.

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You can serve this vegan ackee and saltfish warm with rice or other sides for a complete meal. It works well as a main and carries strong, familiar flavors throughout. This recipe from Pamela at Plant Based Sis keeps the dish accessible while staying rooted in its original inspiration.

This recipe was republished with permission from Pamela at Plant Based Sis. You can find the original here.

How to make this vegan ackee and saltfish recipe

This vegan ackee and saltfish offers a plant-based version of a Jamaican classic, with bold seasoning and a soft, balanced texture. It uses simple ingredients and works well as a hearty main that keeps the original dish’s structure and flavor. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 lb vegan Saltfish or vegan alternative like marinated tofu or jackfruit

1 can ackee drained and rinsed

1 med onion chopped

4 large cloves garlic minced

1 large red bell pepper chopped

1 large green bell pepper chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

1 ts sea salt adjust to taste

1 tsp coarse black pepper

1 tsp turmeric

3 tsp dried thyme

1 tbsp Jamaican all-purpose seasoning

1 tsp hot pepper sauce adjust to taste

2 tbsp olive oil Instructions Prepare the Vegan Saltfish: Rinse and shred the Jackfruit. Soak in salted water for 30minutes. Drain and set aside. Sauté the Vegetables: Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion, minced garlic, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper to the pan. Sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 5-7 minutes. Season and Cook: Add sea salt, black pepper, turmeric, thyme, Jamaican all-purpose seasoning, and hot pepper sauce to the sautéed vegetables. Stir to combine.

Add the cherry tomatoes to the pan. Cook and stir until the tomatoes are soft, about 5 minutes. Combine Saltfish and Vegetables: Add the shredded saltfish to the pan. Cook together with the vegetable mixture for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the Ackee: Gently fold in the rinsed ackee, being careful not to mash it. Cook for an additional 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together. Serve: Serve the Ackee & Saltfish warm with rice.

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