X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Vegan Ackee And Saltfish

This veganized version of the classic has all the flavor and none of the fish

By

2 Minutes Read

Vegan Ackee And Saltfish with onion, bell pepper, Jamaican seasoning, and more Serve this dish with warm beans and rice - Media Credit: Plant Based Sis
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This vegan ackee and saltfish is a plant-based take on a well-known Jamaican dish, often served as part of a hearty breakfast but also enjoyed at other times of day. It keeps the structure of the original while replacing the fish with a vegan alternative like seasoned tofu or jackfruit. Ackee remains the center of the dish, bringing a soft, buttery texture that holds everything together and gives it a familiar feel.

The cooking process builds flavor step by step. Onions, garlic, and bell peppers cook down first to create a base, followed by spices like thyme, turmeric, and all-purpose seasoning. Cherry tomatoes add moisture and break down into the mix. The vegan “saltfish” absorbs the seasoning, while the ackee folds in gently at the end. This keeps its texture intact and helps the dish stay balanced without turning mushy.

Read more: Smoky Black Bean And Sweet Potato Stew

You can serve this vegan ackee and saltfish warm with rice or other sides for a complete meal. It works well as a main and carries strong, familiar flavors throughout. This recipe from Pamela at Plant Based Sis keeps the dish accessible while staying rooted in its original inspiration.

This recipe was republished with permission from Pamela at Plant Based Sis. You can find the original here.

How to make this vegan ackee and saltfish recipe

This vegan ackee and saltfish offers a plant-based version of a Jamaican classic, with bold seasoning and a soft, balanced texture. It uses simple ingredients and works well as a hearty main that keeps the original dish’s structure and flavor.
Vegan Ackee And Saltfish with onion, bell pepper, Jamaican seasoning, and more
No ratings yet
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 lb vegan Saltfish or vegan alternative like marinated tofu or jackfruit
  • 1 can ackee drained and rinsed
  • 1 med onion chopped
  • 4 large cloves garlic minced
  • 1 large red bell pepper chopped
  • 1 large green bell pepper chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
  • 1 ts sea salt adjust to taste
  • 1 tsp coarse black pepper
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 3 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tbsp Jamaican all-purpose seasoning
  • 1 tsp hot pepper sauce adjust to taste
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Prepare the Vegan Saltfish:

  • Rinse and shred the Jackfruit. Soak in salted water for 30minutes. Drain and set aside.

Sauté the Vegetables:

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat.
  • Add the chopped onion, minced garlic, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper to the pan. Sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 5-7 minutes.

Season and Cook:

  • Add sea salt, black pepper, turmeric, thyme, Jamaican all-purpose seasoning, and hot pepper sauce to the sautéed vegetables. Stir to combine.
  • Add the cherry tomatoes to the pan. Cook and stir until the tomatoes are soft, about 5 minutes.

Combine Saltfish and Vegetables:

  • Add the shredded saltfish to the pan. Cook together with the vegetable mixture for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the Ackee:

  • Gently fold in the rinsed ackee, being careful not to mash it. Cook for an additional 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Serve:

  • Serve the Ackee & Saltfish warm with rice.

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com.

Tagged

comfort food

jamaica

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Pamela Plant Based Sis

Plant Based Sis has been creating bold, Caribbean-inspired plant-based recipes for over 20 years. She makes healthy, flavourful meals accessible and fun for everyone.

More by Pamela Plant Based Sis

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active