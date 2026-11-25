For the festive season, these Thanksgiving meatballs from Maria Koutsogiannis’ Mindful Vegan Meals make a flavorful addition to a plant-based holiday table. The meatballs combine white kidney beans, walnuts, oats, cilantro, and a blend of herbs and spices. A homemade no-beef seasoning base adds extra flavor, while pan-frying gives the meatballs a golden exterior.

The creamy mushroom sauce brings the dish together with sautéed mushrooms, onion, garlic, and red wine. Coconut cream creates a rich consistency, while nutritional yeast and a little white wine vinegar add savory flavor and tang. Once blended until smooth, the sauce coats the meatballs and gives them a hearty finish. Fresh parsley, crushed walnuts, and lemon zest add color and texture before serving.

Read more: Baked Squash With Chestnut Nut Roast Stuffing

This recipe serves four to six and works well as part of a vegan Thanksgiving dinner. Pair the meatballs with green beans, broccoli, or a fresh green salad to round out the meal. You can also serve them with pasta, quinoa, or another grain, depending on the rest of your menu. The homemade seasoning base and sauce take extra preparation, so allow enough time when planning your holiday cooking.

Reprinted with permission from Mindful Vegan Meals by Maria Koutsogiannis. Page Street Publishing Co. 2018. Photo credit: Maria Koutsogiannis & Chris Amat.

How to make these Thanksgiving meatballs

These vegan Thanksgiving meatballs combine white kidney beans, walnuts, and herbs with a creamy mushroom and red wine sauce. Serve them with green vegetables and your choice of pasta or grains for a hearty plant-based holiday meal. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients NO-BEEF BASE 1 cup (25 g) cremini mushrooms dehydrated

2 tsp (5 g) onion powder

2 tbsp (34 g) sea salt

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 tbsp (2 g) dried sage

1 tbsp (2 g) parsley

1 tbsp (2 g) basil

1 tbsp (2 g) celery seasoning

1 tbsp (13 g) brown sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dill

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp coriander

Dash of Worcestershire there are vegan brands on the market; I use Wizard “MEATBALLS” 2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil + more for cooking

¼ cup (37 g) small sweet onion chopped

3 cloves of garlic roughly chopped

2 tbsp (35 g) no-beef base

1 cup (84 g) rolled oats divided

1½ cups (228 g) white kidney beans, drained

½ cup (30 g) fresh cilantro

½ cup (50 g) walnuts

Juice of ½ a lemon SAUCE 2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic

2 cups (192 g) cremini mushrooms roughly chopped

½ cup (120 ml) red wine

3 cups (720 ml) coconut cream or almond milk (if you prefer a lighter consistency)

2 tbsp (36 g) nutritional yeast

2 tbsp (16 g) arrowroot powder

1 tsp white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley

Crushed walnuts

Lemon zest Instructions The no-beef base is optional, but highly recommended, as this stuff is amazing! It's perfect for soups, stews, potpies, meatloaves, and more. Note that you must use dehydrated mushrooms; fresh won’t work! Place all the base ingredients in a food processor and blend until well-combined. Put in a jar and store in the refrigerator for future meals. This base will last you a few months in the refrigerator, in a tightly sealed container.

For the meatballs, in a cast-iron skillet or frying pan over medium heat, warm the olive oil for 30 seconds. Lower the heat and add the onion, garlic, and no-beef base, and sauté until translucent and slightly golden. While the onions are cooking, add ½ cup (42 g) of oats to a food processor and pulse until they develop a flour-like consistency. Then add the beans, cilantro, walnuts, lemon juice, and the onion mixture (excluding the remaining ½ cup [42 g] of oats), and blend until the mixture is well-combined. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add the remaining ½ cup (42 g) of oats and stir until well-combined. Using a spoon, create tiny “meatballs,” making sure to roll them really nice and tight, so they stay in good form! You should have about 24 meatballs. Cook them in the pan you previously used to cook the onions, using as much oil as you desire (I use around 3 tablespoons [45 ml]). Cook the meatballs over medium heat for 5 minutes on each side until golden brown, then put a lid on, turn it to low, and give it a shake every couple of minutes.

For the sauce, sauté the olive oil, onion, and garlic in the same way you did previously for the meatballs, on medium-to-low heat, until translucent and slightly golden. Add the mushrooms and let them cook down for at least 10 minutes. When your mushroom and onion mixture has reduced by half or more, add the red wine. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook down, without a lid, until all of the liquid has absorbed. When the liquid has absorbed into the mushroom mixture, add the coconut cream or almond milk and reduce heat to low. Add the nutritional yeast, arrowroot powder, vinegar, and salt and pepper, stirring constantly until you notice a thicker consistency developing. The longer you cook down the arrowroot, the less you will be able to taste it in the sauce. Add the sauce to a blender, and blend until completely smooth and creamy.

Add the sauce to the pan with the meatballs and stir until hot throughout. Garnish with parsley, walnuts and lemon zest. Enjoy immediately and be prepared to fight for these bad boys!

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