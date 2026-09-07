This shiitake rice with bok choy and Thai peanut sauce is a simple vegan bowl built around rice, quick-cooked vegetables, and a flavorful sauce. Shiitake mushrooms add a savory taste, while baby bok choy brings tender greens. White or brown rice makes the base, so the meal comes together without much prep.

Kiki Nelson includes this recipe in Plantifully Lean. It uses Thai peanut sauce for a creamy, nutty finish, but you can use coconut aminos teriyaki sauce instead when you want an even faster option. Green onions and cilantro add freshness right before serving.

Read more: Creamy Harissa Butter Beans

Make this shiitake rice with bok choy and Thai peanut sauce for lunch or dinner when you want something warm and easy. The vegetables cook in one pan in just a few minutes, then you spoon them over rice and add sauce. Teriyaki seaweed would also work on the side for extra crunch and flavor.

Excerpted from PLANTIFULLY LEAN. Copyright © 2023, Kiki Nelson. Photography Copyright © 2023 by Kiki Nelson. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

How to: shiitake rice with bok choy

This vegan rice bowl uses shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, rice, Thai peanut sauce, green onions, and cilantro. It makes two simple bowls for lunch or dinner, with a teriyaki sauce option for faster prep. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 2 pounds baby bok choy ends trimmed

8 ounces shiitake mushrooms sliced

4 cups white or brown rice cooked

¼ cup Thai Peanut Sauce or coconut aminos teriyaki sauce I like Coconut Secret

2 green onions white and green parts sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves Instructions In a large nonstick pan, combine the bok choy and mushrooms. Cook over medium heat until softened and tender, adding a splash of water to the pan if necessary, about 3 minutes.

Divide the rice between two bowls and top with the sautéed veggies, peanut sauce or coconut aminos, green onions, and cilantro, then serve.

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